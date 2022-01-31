CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Groups day 3: FaZe Clan wins Group C with a sublime performance.

Faze Clan seal the deal in CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Groups day 3 in the most convincing fashion. Does this mark the return of NA CSGO?

NA region is always brimming with potential. Prodigies and prodigals, and whatnot. Except, they never proved their mettle when it mattered.

Today was different somewhat. A lot different from the rest of the other years. Since 2018 to be precise.

What better way to end it than with some gorgeous @FaZe_rainCS deagle shots 💥#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/cjeIgCu9Q3 — Spring Groups are back again Thursday 💥 (@BLASTPremier) January 30, 2022

FaZe Clan marked their territory early. It is a different question if they can keep it.

Going into Day 3, no one was expecting a close match. Most analysts probably did not see it coming. But, FaZe Clan took their time on each map and played their cards well.

There are certain times when the sublime meets perfection. As a result, Vitality’s teamplay got seared at its seams.

Team Vitality tried their damndest to win against FaZE Clan on Overpass

Team Vitality did have their moments of brilliance. They have probably pulled off a Monalisa of comebacks on Inferno.

Zywoo and dupreeh carried the heck out of the game. At halftime, Vitality did not see much hope with a 12-3 scoreline. Except, the unthinkable did happen.

On defence, Vitality pulled off a 12 win streak to win over time. 19-15 to the finish on Inferno.

After defeating Team liquid in the LB Finals, FaZe was looking for revenge. Overpass seemed to be the answer.

Robin “ropz” Kool had a few moves of his own to show off. Broky held off Vitality from making key retakes.

FaZe Clan wins Group C of CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Groups.

TOURNAMENT OVERVIEW! 💥 Groups = ✅#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/aHL2DrMKON — Spring Groups are back again Thursday 💥 (@BLASTPremier) January 30, 2022

The match was a pleasant feast for the eyes of any CSGO fan. There is a saying: “Vengeance is best served cold.” Hence, Ropz dished out pain in calculated amounts.

He finished most 1v1 with melons popping. Hence, FaZeClan would seal the match quite easily. No pressure.

A 16-10 score to win in a convincing manner. No more overtime upsets like in round 1. Now, the real question comes.

OBVIOUSLY the MVP of Group C 💥#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/NPWToeimnk — Spring Groups are back again Thursday 💥 (@BLASTPremier) January 30, 2022

Is today a one-off event or does this really put NA CSGO back on the map? Fingers crossed for the Gauntlet this week.

