ESports

TI10 delay: The reason Dota 2 The International stream was delayed by over an hour on Day 1 of group stage

TI10
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
“Squid Game was pretty regular, can’t believe it was hyped so much”: Seth Curry sparks a debate as he gives his take on Netflix’s recent-most popular series
Next Article
Deadeye: Valorant teases its new agent in Valorant South America LCQ
E-Sports Latest News
Valorant Deadeye
Deadeye: Valorant teases its new agent in Valorant South America LCQ

Riot Games gives a sneak-peek on their new agent “Agent 17” AKA Deadeye in their…