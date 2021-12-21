Device has shutdown any rumours of him transferring from NiP back to Astralis.

Device is a prolific Dane AWPer for Ninjas in Pyjamas. Multiple disasters at NiP has left Device too drained, but no transfer Team Astralis.

Device had parted ways with Astralis earlier this year in April. The decision came in mostly as a result of Covid restrictions and ease of access.

NiP Device is a Denmark national. Yet, he speaks Swedish and lived in Stockholm for the last 4 years. All these factors were crucial in his decision to move to Ninjas in Pyjamas back in April.

But, the relationship has turned sour. Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz finds himself drained and in bad shape at the NiP camp.

Nicolai "Device" Reedtz moved to NiP from Astralis early this year.

3/5: I have been taking active steps toward recovery and am looking forward to putting in the work that will enable me to get back to the top of my game and be the best version of myself. All of these nonsense reports of me leaving the team, are exactly that, nonsense… — Nicolai Reedtz (@dev1ce) December 20, 2021

There are multiple reasons at play here. But, the most important factor is Nicolai’s health.

A couple of days ago, Nicolai mentioned his current mental health. Also, a professional Esports career takes a toll on you.

Contentment is key to any career growth. One cannot stay happy if one can’t achieve anything significant out of investments made. Device seems to have fallen into that trap.

The last few weeks has been quite tumultuous for Device. Social Media and media only aggravates the situation. Regarding Astralis, NiP Device at the moment has no interest.

The transfer news about Device is false. He is recovering from mental stress.

1/5: Hey guys, 2021 has been a tough year for so many people, myself included. Today there is new speculation as to the reason why I’m currently taking time out: I shouldn’t have to, but as it’s proving unfair on my team mates, I thought it best to offer an explanation… — Nicolai Reedtz (@dev1ce) December 20, 2021

There have been multiple false reports over the last few days regarding the potential transfer of Nicolai “Device” Reedtz back to Astralis. But, Nicolai has mentioned otherwise.

Even though he is unwell, NiP has provided him space, as he stated. So, he looks to recover back to his peak and quickly help NiP become competitive again.

A lot rests on Device’s shoulders at the moment. Nicolai was brought in to give NiP the edge for winning their second Valve Major.

Device looks to recover and further support Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The last time NiP won a major was in 2014. It was the ESL One Cologne, a cinderella run by all means. They clawed their way back from Lower brackets to win the Major title against Fnatic.

NiP looks to achieve that Title once again. Or, at least best the last record they achieved. But, it is all a pipe dream right now.

Hopefully, with Device ‘s return to the fray after his recovery, it might be a reality quite soon. Hence, get well soon Nicolai “Device” Reedtz.

