Valorant Champions 2021 Finals: Gambit Esports beat KRU Esports to face ACEND in the finals for Valorant Champions 2021.

Valorant Champions Finals are in 17 hours from now. Gambit and ACEND meet each other for the first-ever full EMEA Finals.

Gambit beat KRU Esports a few moments ago, to book a seat in the Valorant Champions 2021 Finals. They are bound to meet ACEND, who have beaten Team Liquid 2-0.

ACEND has been darkhorse of the tournament, other than KRU Esports. Both the teams gave every other big team a run for their money.

The #VALORANTChampions Grand Final EMEA vs EMEA@GambitEsports vs @AcendClub Don’t miss the culmination of #VCT 2021 December 12 – 6pm CET pic.twitter.com/4hUS60Q611 — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_eu) December 11, 2021

The finals are set to become something impressive. Also, 2021 has been the year of underdogs. So what lies ahead?

The first-ever Grand Finals of the first-ever Valorant Champions.

DON’T MISS ONE OF THE BIGGEST DAYS IN VALORANT HISTORY! Join the #VALORANTChampions Finals Ceremony starting at 9AM PT and watch special performances by @Zedd @OfficialRezz @ThisIsPVRIS and @grabbitz. pic.twitter.com/2lhmuRo4yP — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 11, 2021

The grand finals for the Valorant Champions 2021 are a best-of-5. Hence, the first to 3 wins gets the crown.

All prior matches since the Groups have been bo3. This makes the final series of the contest more exciting. It is a test of will and fortitude.

Valorant certainly is leaving its mark on the Global Esports scene. But, the community has a big role to play towards the growth of the Esports title.

ACEND versus GAMBIT Esports. A test of fortune and fortitude for the ultimate crown.

ACEND started out pretty slow. Though it has to be mentioned, they picked up an insane pace eventually.

They have sent three teams home with a 2-0 score. That did be NV, Team Secret and Team Liquid.

Gambit though best, sometimes get sloppy. That sloppiness almost cost them a chance at Champions Trophy.

But, Gambit is an underdog killer. They have ended the run of teams like X10 and Vikings.

Hence, the final matchup for the crown of “2021 Valorant Champions” is going to be a blast. We await the first-ever winner of the Valorant Champions.

Where to watch?

Viewers have the option to watch the streams on multiple platforms. The official channels for The Champions 2021 by Valorant are:

Also, one has the option to watch-party with some big names:

Good Luck. Have Fun!