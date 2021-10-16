ESports

Cloud9 stomps their way into LOL Worlds 2021 playoffs, after their Tiebreaker Victory against Koreas Rogue

Cloud9 qualify for playoffs at LOL WORLDS 2021
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
Commentators in 2021 T20 World Cup: Full list of English commentators for ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Next Article
"I know it’s not easy"- Lando Norris finds it amusing to see Daniel Ricciardo struggle with McLaren while Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are booming with their respective teams
E-Sports Latest News
Cloud9 qualify for playoffs at LOL WORLDS 2021
Cloud9 stomps their way into LOL Worlds 2021 playoffs, after their Tiebreaker Victory against Koreas Rogue

Cloud9 surprises everyone by defeating Rogue, in the Group of death tiebreaker match to make…