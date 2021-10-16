Cloud9 stomps their way into LOL Worlds 2021 playoffs, after their Tiebreaker Victory against Koreas Rogue

Cloud9 surprises everyone by defeating Rogue, in the Group of death tiebreaker match to make it into the quarterfinals at the LOL Worlds 2021.

League Of Legends Group stage consists of 16 teams from different regions. The sixteen teams are then divided into four groups where each group plays the Double Round Robin format.

All the matches are played in a Bo1. In the end, the top two teams from each group qualify for the quarterfinals.

Group A of LOL Worlds 2021 AKA Group of Death, came to a close with a result which no one was expecting. DWG KIA came topped the groups, but the team which amazed everyone was North Americas CLOUD9. As they make it into the playoffs, after defeating Rogue in the tiebreaker Best of 1.

Group A Tiebreakers

Team DWG KIA, a Korean masterclass, dominated Group A with a 6-0 win score. The remaining three teams Cloud9, Rogue, and FunPlus Phoenix had a score of 2-4.

This prompted a tiebreaker series for a chance into the playoffs. The first tiebreaker match was between FunPlus Phoenix and Rogue.

Rogue took the first tiebreaker in a 34-minute match to defeat FunPlus Phoenix. They were set up to play against Cloud9.

Cloud9 defeats Rouge to make it to the playoffs

Cloud9 being the higher seed was set to match up against the winners between FunPlus Phoenix and Rogue. Everyone thought that FunPlus Phoenix would dominate the tiebreaker to qualify for the quarterfinals. But, Rogue defeated them in a 34 min back and forth battle.

The final tiebreaker between Cloud9 and Rogue, a do-or-die situation elimination round where the losing team will be eliminated from the championship. Cloud9 did not disappoint, as they defeated Rogue in a 54-minute tiebreaker match. C9 Perkz carried his team on his shoulders with teammate LeBlanc dealing 920 DMG/M.

Despite maybe getting caught a few times, @C9Perkz was still absolutely massive in @Cloud9‘s tiebreaker victory over @Rogue last night. His LeBlanc dealt 920 DMG/M, which was 45.0% of his team’s total damage! #Worlds2021 — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) October 16, 2021

With the victory, Cloud9 has now qualified for the Best of 5 knockout stages. LCS fans are excited to watch Cloud9 dominate in their upcoming matches.