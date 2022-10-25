Elden Ring update 1.07.1 patch notes

After overcorrecting Ash of War – Endure in patch 1.07, Elden Ring has toned down the skill to a more reasonable level.

Following a massive 1.07 update, Elden Ring has seen a slew of balance changes. FromSoftware’s objective of ‘encouraging more versatility’ saw spells, skills, incantations, and weapons rebalanced. In the process, an Ash of War and Incantation was incorrectly adjusted. Addressing this in a hotfix, the developers will be rolling out a bug-fix patch. The patch will be deployed on all platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. No downtime is expected and players can instantly download the patch on their platform.

Listed below are the full patch notes and the corrections to the 1.07 patch notes as well.

Elden Ring Hotfix 1.07.1 full patch notes

Major Changes included

・Ash of War – Endure

Shortened effect duration. Adjustments made in patch 1.07 had a greater impact on the game balance than expected.

・Incantation – Inescapable Frenzy

Fixed a bug where the FP consumption was not properly reduced in patch 1.07.

Additional notes

Some changes mentioned in the 1.07 update patch notes were incorrectly mentioned. The incantation Flame of the Fell God and Gurranq’s Beast Claw cannot be charged. The incantation Black Blade is currently missing its follow-up attack when cast from the left hand. This issue will be corrected in a future update.

What changes did patch 1.07 bring?

Patch 1.07 was massive, bringing in PvP changes, weapon changes, incantation adjustments, and more. The Sword Of Night And Flame was buffed to make it relevant again while the Onyx Lord’s Greatsword changes improved its crowd control ability. As of now, no news regarding DLC has been revealed. Eight months after launch, Elden Ring is still played by over 25,000 people on Steam, proving its replayability. Fans can keep an eye out for more Elden Ring announcements here.

