ESports

“End of an ERA”: As Sentinels drop Zombs from their Valorant Roster to make way for Kanpeki

"End of an ERA": As Sentinels drop Zombs from their Valorant Roster to make way for Kanpeki
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"LeBron James is worried about the wrong Michael Jordan": Jordan Poole is averaging 28.7 ppg in the playoffs, same as King James
Next Article
"Why the f*#& am I going to pass them the basketball?": Kobe Bryant explained to Phil Handy why he doesn't pass the basketball and its all about work ethic