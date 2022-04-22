Victor Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at OpTic Gaming’s one of the most impactful players Victor Valorant Settings, gear, and more.

Victor “Victor” Wong is a professional American Valorant player. Victor currently plays for one of the best NA Valorant teams, OpTic Gaming previously known as Envy. However, before joining Valorant Victor was famous for his career in CS: GO, where he is most known for his time on Swole Patrol.

Victor usually prefers to play the agents KAY/O, Raze, Chamber, and Neon. He is a versatile player but one of the few players to play Neon in competitive Valorant.

Fun Fact: Victor previously went by the Gamertag “food”, before he decided to change it to his first name.

Victor’s Gear

Victor Valorant in-game Settings

Victor Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.283

0.283 eDPI – 226.4

226.4 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Victor’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Yellow

Yellow Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 4 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 3

On Outer Lines: Off

Victor Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: E

Use Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Victor’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Med Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering – 2x Improve Clarity – On Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – On



Don’t forget to check out Victor live on his Twitch channel. You might learn a lot from his stream, as he is one of the best players out there.