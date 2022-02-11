ENVY has rebranded their VALORANT Roster to OpTic Gaming

Team Envy’s Valorant roster is trading their signature navy jersey for OpTic’s black, green, and white. Envy will now play under the OpTic Gaming banner, in a rebrand just announced by the North American organization.

Over the past decade, OpTic has established quite the name for itself in the FPS space. Its entry into Riot’s shooter is a no-brainer as the game continues to grow in popularity.

The organization now has one of the top sides in the North American region. In-game leader Pujan “FNS” Mehta and his troops were one of only four teams to receive a direct invite to the upcoming VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers, based on their strong performance in VCT 2021.

Team Envy rebrands to OpTic Gaming

The rebranding was initaially leaked by ValorIntel. Who noted the addition of a new OpTic jersey found on its website, featuring FNS and Victor “Victor” Wong.

All the former Envy players have since made the change official on Twitter, adding the OpTic tag to their names. “OpTic got me into esports. Glad to be representing them now,” tweeted star duelist Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker.

For coach Chet “Chet” Singh, this is a return to the Green Wall, having previously coached the organization’s CS:GO players.

This takeover is part of a rebuilding process for the Frisco, Texas-based organization as it continues to expand into more games.

OpTiC Gaming Valorant roster

Pujan “FNS” Mehta

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Victor “Victor” Wong

Austin “crashies” Roberts

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

Chet “Chet” Singh (Coach)

The team will be looking to re-establish their dominance in North America in the Stage 1 Challengers Main Event. And secure a coveted spot in the next playoffs stage.

Their roster has not changed since VCT Champions last December. But they have consistently made deep runs in playoff brackets in VCT tournaments throughout the entire year. Including a strong second-place finish at VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

We will get to see Optic’s Valorant roster play for the first time in the main event against Rise.