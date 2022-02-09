NA VCT Main Event Schedule: When and where to watch the week 1 matches for the NA VCT main event

Take a look at the NA VCT Main Event Schedule, for big matches between Sentinels, NRG, Cloud9, 100 Thieves, and more.

After a fierce battle between more than 100 teams, a total of 12 teams have made it to the NA Main Event. Now, these teams will go head to head to make it to the playoffs. However, there is a catch.

The 12 teams will not compete with each other, rather these teams will be divided into two groups of 6. And the matches will be held between teams in each group in a round-robin method. And the top 3 teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs.

The main event is a one-month event with matches happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. So let’s take a look at the schedule for Week 1 of the main event.

NA VCT Main Event Schedule for week 1

Timings for the North American region

February 11, Friday

Cloud 9 vs 100 Thieves 1:00 PM PST Version 1 vs Knights 3:30 PM PST



February-12, Saturday

Sentinels vs NRG Esports 1:00 PM PST The Guard vs Luminosity 3:30 PM PST



February 13, Sunday

Envy vs Rise 1:00 PM PST XSET vs Evil Geniuses 3:30 PM PST



Timings for the Europian Region

February 11, Friday

Cloud 9 vs 100 Thieves 10:00 PM CET



February-12, Saturday

Version 1 vs Knights 12:30 AM CET Sentinels vs NRG Esports 10:00 PM CET



February 13, Sunday

The Guard vs Luminosity 12:30 AM CET Envy vs Rise 10:00 PM CET



February 14, Monday

XSET vs Evil Geniuses 12:30 AM CET



Timings for the South Asian Region

February 12, Saturday

Cloud 9 vs 100 Thieves 2:30 AM IST Version 1 vs Knights 5:00 AM IST



February-13, Sunday

Sentinels vs NRG Esports 2:30 AM IST The Guard vs Luminosity 5:00 AM IST



February 14, Monday

Envy vs Rise 2:30 AM IST XSET vs Evil Geniuses 5:00 AM IST



Where to watch Week 1 matches

All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You have the option to either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.

Apart from the official steams, we might also be able to watch some big-names watch parting such as Kyedae, Tarik, Shroud, and more.

