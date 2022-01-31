NA VCT Main Event: Here are the last two teams to qualify for the NA VCT main event from the first open qualifiers

With the Open qualifiers coming to a close, here are the last two teams to qualify for the NA VCT Main Event.

The first open qualifiers for the NA VCT Stage 1 have been a roller coaster ride. With both the big teams and the newcomers showing absolute domination and some big upsets. We got to see some forfeits as well as some insane comeback.

But with it coming to an end, we have the first 4 teams to qualify for the main event. Who will be joining the invited team’s Sentinels, Cloud 9 Blue, Envy, and 100 Thieves.

Teams Qualified for the NA VCT Main Event

We first saw Version 1 and XSET qualify for the main event. And now we have the last two teams coming out of the first open qualifiers.

The Guard

Remember our name: the journey only begins here. We’ll see you all at the #VCT Challengers Stage 1 Main Event.#StandGuard pic.twitter.com/NX6TzdDUzD — The Guard (@TheGuard) January 31, 2022

The Guard have proven themselves over and over again in the first qualifiers. Starting with defeating FaZe, then Luminosity and the Knights in the Upper bracket. Then after losing to XSET they made their way through the lower bracket and got their seat in the major leagues.

NRG Esports

NRG has been one of the top teams in the North American region. However, their performance has been a little down in the previous tournaments. But their performance in the first open qualifiers led to them qualifying for the main event. And going into the main event let’s hope their performance continues.

