“Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me”: Ninja continues the Will Smith MEME as he gets smacked by Will In-game

Ninja keeps the Will Smith Oscars meme aflame after he gets smacked by Will Smith himself in Fortnite live on stream.

Will Smith smacking Chris Rock has been the conversation of the week, as that was the most phenomenal thing to happen this month. And if I’m being honest, I wouldn’t have even known the Oscars were going on if Will didn’t slap Chriss.

But apart from the controversy, the gaming world has defiantly turned it into one of the most amazing meme template. And taking part in creating memes we have our very own Fortnite Personalty Ninja.

Also Read: Bounty Hunter Abilities Leaked: Valorant’s new agent’s abilities and POV leaked

Ninja encounters Will Smith in-game

Richard Tyler Blevins better known by his online alias Ninja, is a 30-year-old American Twitch Streamer, YouTuber, and professional gamer. Currently having a total following of 17.5 Million on Twitch and 23.9 Million subscribers on YouTube.

And nowadays after Fortnite came out with the no-building mode, Ninja has been grinding it. And that is when he encountered Will Smith.

Will smith just smacked the shit out of me. pic.twitter.com/A5IWVax2hB — Ninja (@Ninja) March 30, 2022

Ninja was playing Fortnite with CourageJD with a Will Smith skin just smacks him in the face while wearing the Hulk hands. This whole interaction was hilarious and fun to watch.

Also Read: Hogwarts Legacy: Gameplay revel, Look at in-game creatures, duels, and the release date

Some extra Will Smith Memes

Batman slapping Robin Meme has been one of the famous memes out there, with zero to none coming in Competition. but it looks like we finally have a competitor.

We can now replace the Batman meme with Will Smiths pic.twitter.com/UZJsOjoxP3 — Charlie Brown (@MiSt3rBr0wN) March 28, 2022

And to top it off.