“Exactly What Kevin Durant Was Talking About”: Fans Flame Stephen A. Smith for His Response to Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton is on the cusp of leading the Indiana Pacers to one of the most improbable championships in NBA history. No one expected the sixth-year guard to make this deep of a run, but now that he has, he can confidently talk back to his detractors, including the media. Haliburton recently shared that he hasn’t paid much attention to the outside noise throughout the postseason, but even when he does overhear doubters talking down on them, he doesn’t pay them any mind.

Haliburton stated that he couldn’t care less about what talking heads have to say, especially if they’ve never experienced the high-leverage situation of fighting for a championship on their own. The Pacers star called out the basketball knowledge, or lack thereof, from certain prominent media figures while claiming he stays off social media as much as he can.

Stephen A. Smith took exception to Haliburton’s statement, possibly because he felt his words were directed at him. Rather than acknowledge the point Haliburton was trying to make, Smith made the situation about himself. The longtime sports personality insisted that Hali has gotten too big for his britches.

“That’s a very ignorant statement on [Haliburton’s] part,” Stephen A. responded on First Take. “Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaq, y’all, [Jay Williams], others, Kendrick Perkins … So what do you mean? That’s the media, that’s who you talking about? Now you talking about me, I’m the guy who wanted you drafted by the New York Knicks.”

Stephen A. may have felt slighted by Haliburton’s comments, especially after Smith claimed to be in his corner from the start. But after facing apparent disrespect, the 57-year-old didn’t hold back. “I’m the one that said players were wrong to label him overrated … So, I’ll give him credit, he was smart enough not to mention my name. Because had he mentioned me, I’d go in deeper, but I won’t,” he continued.

“In the end, it just amazes me how cats can be sometimes. Win the d*mn chip bro. Win the d*mn chip,” Smith went on, stressing that Hali’s success is in his own hands, not the hands of the media discussing his game. Stephen A. also made sure to make a final statement, just in case the two-time All-Star was talking about him.

“I’m not going away … Players far more accomplished and more superior have made their efforts trying to call me out. How has that worked out? I’ll be here no matter what remember that wins a chip,” Smith stated confidently. He may have felt good about his closing words, but fans certainly didn’t agree with his tone.

Stephen A Smith calls out Tyrese Halliburton “If he was talking about me…players far more accomplished and more superior have made their efforts trying to call me out. How has that worked out? I’ll be here no matter what remember that wins a chip”pic.twitter.com/IUIKX5divK — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) June 12, 2025

“Exactly what KD was talking about,” one viewer replied. “These reporters/media people wanna be stars so badly They think they’re bigger than the game And Stephen A is the poster child of this.”

“What does this even mean? Is this a threat? lol,” CBS Basketball analyst Ashley Nicole Moss quoted the post.

“Stephen A. skin so thin for someone who talks so tough,” a third responded, calling out Smith’s fragile ego.

Stephen A. Smith may be a star in the sports media business. But he’ll never hold priority over the actual stars who bring in fans and money. Smith wouldn’t even have a job in the industry if it weren’t for athletes like Haliburton, after all. The Pacers could still fall in the NBA Finals, but even if they do, no one will be able to take away from Hali and Indiana accomplished this season.