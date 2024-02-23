Pierre Gasly’s Ex-GF Recalls Near Death Experience as Horrific Accident Leaves Her in Debilitating Condition

Pierre Gasly’s former girlfriend Katerina Berezhna is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital after a tragic accident. Because of her former relationship with Gasly, she is well known among the F1 community. Hence, the fanbase was concerned about her after the scary incident. However, Berezhna confirmed that she is recovering and is “fortunate” to be alive.

According to Berezhna’s Instagram, she went on a morning run before work and got hit by a bus. She revealed that she was taken to the hospital by an ambulance soon after. Berezhna unraveled every ordeal in her recent post on Instagram.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3nwJrEIVYa/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

She wrote,

“I got hit by a bus and the only thing I remember is being in the ambulance thinking that was it. Everything was a miracle and all I can think is how fortunate I am to be alive. The next few months will be challenging both physically and mentally but I am staying positive. I have a few broken bones, stitches, and some head injuries. Still waiting for more results to come.”

She added that she cannot wait to go back to her daily routine and value everything a thousand times more as she waits for her complete recovery. Followers poured in their best wishes in the comment section. However, Gasly, who spent a decent amount of time of his life with Berezhna, is yet to react or wish his former girlfriend’s speedy recovery after the accident.

Everything you need to know about Pierre Gasly’s ex Katerina Berezhna

Katerina Berezhna was born on September 18, 1998, in Ukraine. She is currently 25 years old. By profession, she is a model and a social media influencer. She has over 145,000 followers on Instagram and often collaborates with brands through her social media account.

Apart from this, she is reportedly the owner of Imerelli Jewelry, a unique brand that sells handcrafted, trendy ornaments. She is also actively involved in philanthropy and is currently associated with Untie Agency, a talent management and creative consulting firm.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wolfiefendi/status/1671537855053860864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As per reports, Berezhna also dated McLaren star Lando Norris, Gasly’s grid-mate on F1 before she became the Alpine driver’s girlfriend. Gasly and Berezhna broke up in early 2022 and following this, the Frenchman fell for Portuguese model, Kika Gomes.

Gasly began dating Kika Gomes in late 2022. The duo did not officially announce their relationship but were spotted on October 16, 2022, during a soccer match in Paris.