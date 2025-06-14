“Seven Rings Open Strange Doors”: Tom Brady Responds to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Compliment on His $175,125 Rolex

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tom Brady walks the red carpet on Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Michelle Pemberton-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Whether it’s Super Bowl rings or MVP awards, Tom Brady seems to have an affinity for collecting shiny things. Fashionably enough, that interest extends to watches as well.

Advertisement

The former New England Patriot has garnered a reputation for being a timepiece savant in recent years, and it seems as if even the stars of Hollywood are beginning to take notice. According to one YouTuber, Brady’s wrist game even drew the attention and praise of Leonardo DiCaprio.

During a recent visit to a private gala that was located in Los Angeles, California, the seven-time Super Bowl champion sported a Rolex Day-Date Olive Green Arabic Dial, priced at $175,125. While checking out one of the many sculptures, Brady was approached by none other than DiCaprio himself.

The Oscar Award-winning actor reportedly couldn’t help but to comment on Brady’s rare accessory. “Didn’t know you had Middle East exclusives in your playbook.”

The three-time regular season MVP’s response proved to be as on brand as ever, as Brady explained that “Seven rings opens strange doors.”

The two stars are far from strangers, as they’ve been spotted attending various parties and celebrity sauries together. In fact, they were seen walking with the likes of Tobey Maguire and various members of their respective entourages while attending Jay-Z’s members-only festivities at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

Brady seems to have a thing for Day-Dates in particular as well. The former signal caller recently showed up to F1’s Miami Race Week while wearing a Rolex Day-Date 40, which has a current retail value of $46,533.

For better or worse, his watch collection is beginning to catch the eye’s of the public as well. Unfortunately, during his appearance in the broadcasting booth for Super Bowl LIX, it proved to be for the worse.

Fox Sports’ newest broadcast showed up sporting a Jacob & Co. Caviar Tourbillon. The timepiece features 710 baguette-cut gems and is over 70 carats in weight, giving it a hefty price tag north of $600,000.

Nevertheless, the internet had an absolute field day while making fun of its gaudiness.

https://x.com/MorningBrew/status/1888731632472903814

Suffice to say, price tags don’t automatically imply that a product is going to be well received. At the end of the day, however, it’s still Brady who is laughing his way to the bank.

The former CEO of Audemars Piguet, François-Henry Bennahmias, recently gifted the football legend with a limited edition Royal Oak watch. With just 300 pieces of its kind in existence, Bennahmias’ gift is valued at $85,000, notching the total value of Brady’s personal watch collection that much higher.

Even though all of his timepieces aren’t well received, Brady’s collection has steadily become one of the more impressive assets to his name. Considering that he’s also a proud minority owner of several sports clubs, that sure is saying something.