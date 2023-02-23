Lewis Hamilton Investment Motivated $4.94 Billion Worth Corporation To Expand Into Plant-Based Diet Products

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom salutes the crowd with his third place trophy after the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton, for over six years now, has been following a plant-based diet. He has been a staunch activist for the benefits of the vegan diet and thinks it has enhanced his performance as ever since he has been following it, he has won four championships.

Moreover, he took his beliefs to the cinematic level when he became the executive producer of the Game Changers, a documentary based on busting myths around meat eating and nutritional intake.

It also advocates the advantages of following the diet Hamilton had been following in 2017. Eventually, the production left some impactful impressions as the viewers seriously started following the suggested changes. On the other hand, it elevated the brand of Hamilton across the globe, especially in Hollywood.

Lewis Hamilton even made Burger King improve into plant-based products

After that, the Mercedes superstar also invested in some start-ups in the same industry. One of the ventures is NotCo, which uses artificial intelligence to analyze plant-based foods on a molecular level and help major corporations create products on such lines.

One of their clients reportedly is Burger King, and they have helped them to expand and improve their plant-based products. With this, the fast food company has managed to encompass a vast audience who don’t want to consume meat and dairy products.

So, Hamilton believes in the propagation of veganism and even made his pet dog Roscoe follow it after consulting with vets to solve his breathing and other health issues.

Partnering with high-profile celebs

The seven-time world champion is also known for investing in a vegan burger food chain called the Neat Burger. The Briton is currently eyeing to expand into several big cities across the US and the UK.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly joined hands with him recently to boost the start-up’s goals further. Apart from the quality of products having two mega stars associated is only a big boon to the company.

Despite all this, Hamilton once confessed that going vegan is not easy. Yet, he religiously follows it after knowing the reality of the meat-based food industry. And this is probably the way forward for him.

