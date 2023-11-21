Daniel Ricciardo Isn’t Afraid to Call Out Max Verstappen on Wannabe “Rebel” Behavior

The Las Vegas GP was one of the most anticipated Formula 1 events, with over $500 million in investment. However, the event faced serious criticism due to certain failures, not only from the fans but also from some drivers. The 2023 driver’s championship winner, Max Verstappen, criticized the extravagant event throughout the weekend, expressing dissent about the track’s layout and scrutinizing the driver’s ceremony.

Amid Verstappen’s rebellious stance, his ex-teammate Daniel Ricciardo has confronted the 26-year-old. The Honey Badger subtly suggested that individuals who initially enjoyed the event are now trying to rebel by expressing criticism.

Since the inception of the inaugural Las Vegas GP weekend, Max Verstappen has been vocal in his criticism of the event. Being a passionate racing fan, Verstappen argues that F1’s efforts to enhance the event have reduced it to 1% sporting and 99% entertainment. His dissenting voice has faced pushback from Las Vegas event promoter Steve Hill, who suggested that Verstappen’s criticism may stem from nervousness.

However, the Dutchman, known for his candidness, didn’t shy away and responded with sarcasm. The three-time champion said, “Then that man knows me very well. Let him sort it out. Those people live in their own world, man.” Nevertheless, having seen Max Verstappen consistently voice his disapproval from the sidelines, Ricciardo has now expressed his own viewpoint.

According to the NY Post, the honey badger said,

“I think they’re just trying to rebel. Deep down they really like it, they just don’t want to admit it.”

Interestingly, when later asked about the person he was referencing, Ricciardo made a playful hint toward Verstappen, stating, “[he has] a really long first name.”

Despite being visibly grumpy throughout the weekend, the Dutchman left the Las Vegas GP in high spirits, with fans even spotting him singing “Viva Las Vegas.”

How did Max Verstappen’s grumpy mood at Las Vegas GP suddenly turn ecstatic?

Max Verstappen was not initially happy with the Las Vegas GP owing to the extravagant preparations and the track layout, which he felt could take away from the excitement. However, after characterizing it with disparaging remarks, including calling it 1% sporting and 99% entertaining, he experienced a surprising turn of events.

Following his victory, spectators captured Verstappen joyfully singing the Viva Las Vegas song as a celebratory gesture for his record 18th win of the season, highlighting the dramatic change from his gloomy mood to ecstatic maneuver. Interestingly, Verstappen altered his tone in the post-race interview, expressing excitement about visiting Las Vegas again the next year, in contrast to his previous criticism of the event.

Hence, Verstappen’s sudden change of mindset illustrates to us that winning the race on a course where overtaking was challenging was not a simple feat. This was also clear from the comments made by Christian Horner and Verstappen’s race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, who encouraged the Dutchman as he exited the track. Following the Dutchman’s victory in Las Vegas, which completed a sweep of all three of US races, both Christian Horner and Gianpiero Lambiase praised his dominance over the radio.