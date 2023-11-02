13 YO Boy’s Heartfelt Interaction With Lewis Hamilton Has Fans Reaching for the Tissue Box

Lewis Hamilton is amongst the few F1 drivers whose popularity has far-reaching implications that extend beyond the realm of their sport. His influence acts as a means of inspiration for millions around the globe. While people of all age groups look up to the seven-time world champ, children, in particular, follow the Briton as they also want to trod along the path taken by Hamilton.

Given the same, Hamilton rarely passes up a chance to interact with the kids. The latest of these interactions came when the 38-year-old gave an interview to a 13-year-old girl with preparations for the Sao Paulo GP underway.

The child, famous by the name of ‘Yuri Turbo’ on social media (uploaded on X by ‘Sir Lewis Updates,’) took the opportunity to thank Hamilton for being an amazing human being and welcoming her with kindness.

“To wrap up the day spectacularly, ladies and gentlemen, the boss — he is amazing. He welcomed me and was so kind. I didn’t want to leave his side. What a wonderful human being.”

Following the post, fans could not stop themselves from appreciating the Briton for his humble nature. The words of the young child only added to the appeal of the 38-year-old, as many fans took to X to heap praises on Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton earns praises for his gesture towards a 13-year-old

Fans could not control their emotions as they took to X to convey their heartfelt praise for a special moment shared between Hamilton and Yuri Turbo.

One fan admitted to holding Hamilton in the same regard as the young girl, while another admitted to the impact of the act being beyond F1.

Another fan related themself with the kid, as they claimed they would have broken down just the way the young kid did.

Having been a crucial part of the sport for the last 16 years, Hamilton has now become a prominent figure to represent the sport beyond its realm. As such, the Briton has a huge responsibility riding on his shoulders, which he has handled well thus far.