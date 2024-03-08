"If I Leave...?": Christian Horner Defies Jos Verstappen and Max to Mercedes Chatter

Tensions have been running high within the Red Bull camp for the last two months, owing to various reasons. Most recently, there has been friction in the team because of the comments Jos Verstappen made about Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Due to the alleged misbehavior accusations on Horner, called for his departure from the team. Soon after he made these remarks, rumors began that Max Verstappen could potentially join Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton all set to depart the team at the end of the 2024 season.

While addressing all of the above in a press conference in Jeddah, Horner (as per a report from Sky Sports) explained how all of the parties involved in the situation only want what is best for Max Verstappen. Horner then also claimed that the situation between him and Jos was resolved, but he wouldn’t make any information public.

“If I stay, will Jos [Verstappen] take Max [Verstappen] away? Everyone is focused on the future. The situation between the parties has been clarified, but I will not make it public. (Back on Jos Verstappen) It’s he who trained Max, but he speaks for himself, just like Max speaks for himself, we both have an interest in his son getting the best possible results,” explained Horner.

Amid the controversy surrounding Horner, other reports have claimed that there is a division between the two factions of Red Bull GmbH. Ever since the start of the controversy, reports claimed that the Thai majority shareholders are strongly backing Horner. The Mateschitz faction, on the other hand, are in favor of Horner’s exit.

Red Bull take drastic measures against the employee who accused Christian Horner

After an eight-week-long series of events, Red Bull dismissed all the claims made by a female employee against Christian Horner. A few days later, Sky Sports and PA news agency reported that the Austrian team had suspended the individual who accused Horner of “inappropriate behavior“.

The employee stands suspended post-investigation, with full pay, from the time she reported back to work in Milton Keynes. Following the dismissal of the allegations, Red Bull Racing opted to maintain a high level of confidentiality to respect the privacy of all those involved.

There is still time for the suspended employee to plead her case. She has a limited five-day timeframe to appeal the decision. Reports suggest the complainant is ready to move an English Labor Court. Furthermore, she has the backing of Red Bull’s minority (49%) shareholders, Mark Mateschitz and CEO Oliver Mintzslaff.