Producer Lewis Hamilton Despite being Interested Giving Michael B. Jordan F1 Role is Helping Brad Pitt in Casting Other Actors

In 2022, it was widely reported that Lewis Hamilton had joined forces with Brad Pitt to make the movie on Formula 1. That’s why the Hollywood actor was also seen in the Miami Grand Prix last year to look at the working of the F1 teams.

It was also followed by Hamilton and Pitt having long discussions. So far, the plan is progressing at the right pace, and according to Hamilton, the duo are looking for actors too. The Mercedes star recently revealed he’s helping the 59-year-old to find suitable actors.

“We’re going through a process right now of selecting the character that will be alongside Brad, which is exciting,” Hamilton explained. “Basically, that’s the process of watching [the auditions].”

However, there is no news that Michael B. Jordan is being approached for the movie. Once, Hamilton claimed that he would love to have Jordan play him if any day the F1 star’s biography is made. But there is silence about such a thing turning into reality.

Also read: Daniel Ricciardo Imitates His Best Friend Josh Allen While Playing Against High School Kids in Austin

Why should Michael B. Jordan be in the Lewis Hamilton movie?

Even if Hamilton’s movie doesn’t have his own biographical character, F1 has been a white man’s sport. Hamilton himself pushes for diversity. Being the only black driver on the current f1 grid, he should push for more characters who are people of color.

So, Hamilton considers Jordan, a suitable actor to represent the only black driver in the sport’s history. At least an actor with a decorated portfolio like Jordan should be approached.

Apple have acquired the rights to an untitled F1 film starring Brad Pitt 🍿 The movie is set to be directed by Joesph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), with Lewis Hamilton producing 🎬 (h/t @FOS) pic.twitter.com/cjfBXEVbGG — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 8, 2022

Probably things could be happening behind the scenes which are not available publicly. Or maybe Hamilton and Pitt want to have some new faces for the movie, which isn’t a bad idea at all. So, in the end, the production’s creative team is better at deciding.

Hamilton admits he wants representation

The seven-time world champion is actively involved in the movie. But Hamilton isn’t going to act. He wants to be involved in the production and has dropped a few suggestions to the team.

He reveals that he has demanded to have diversity in the movie. Moreover, he has also pushed for a female character in the film, even though F1 is yet to have a starting female driver in the races.

Yet, he believes there is no problem in having a character from the other gender for imagination’s sake. So far, Hamilton’s involvement in an F1-related movie has already created a buzz among the fans. Now, its release is awaited.

Also read: Formula 1 Hints Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘DJ Diesel’ Return With ‘No Ordinary Sport’ Promo