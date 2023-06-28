2023 Austrian GP Weather Forecast: Rain and Thunder to Cause Havoc at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg?

After a one-week break from F1 action, the sport returns to the Styrian hills, with the 2023 Austrian GP. Two weeks ago in Montreal, saw rain play a big role, especially in qualifying ahead of the Canadian GP. It certainly made things a lot more exciting, and fans will be hoping for a similar level of excitement at the Red Bull Ring this Sunday. But what is the weather forecast going to be like in Spielberg for the upcoming race weekend?

The Red Bull Ring is a home race for two-time world champion Max Verstappen’s team. Although the 25-year-old himself isn’t from Austria, he has a huge fan following there. As Red Bull’s chief advisor said, the traveling Dutch supporters and Red Bull fans almost make the Austrian GP a home race for Verstappen.

Last year, it was Charles Leclerc and Ferrari who emerged victorious in Austria. It turned out to be the Monegasque driver’s last win of the season, and he is yet to win a Grand Prix since. Unfortunately for him, things don’t look likely to change, with Verstappen’s dominance widely expected to continue into the upcoming Austrian GP.

2023 Austrian GP Weather Forecast:

According to weather.com, fans are once again in for a wet outing at the Austrian GP. While rain isn’t guaranteed for the main race on Sunday, we could very well see some wet racing action at the F1 Sprint on Saturday.

Friday’s qualifying session too, could be affected by rain and even thunderstorms. For fans, this is an interesting prospect, because the chances of the grid being shaken up increase tenfold.

Friday, 30th June- FP1 and Qualifying

Maximum Temperature- 25 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 15 Celsius

Chances of rain- 88%

Conditions- Heavy rain with thundershowers expected in the afternoon, and thunderstorms later

Saturday, 1st July- FP2 and F1 Sprint

Maximum Temperature- 18 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 12 Celsius

Chances of rain- 81%

Conditions- Heavy rain, with high-speed winds expected for the majority of the afternoon

Sunday, 2nd July- Race

Maximum Temperature- 24 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 13 Celsius

Chances of rain- 37%

Conditions- Chances of showers in the afternoon, generally windy throughout

What to expect from the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg?

The Red Bull Ring has a layout that both fans and drivers love. It has many straights and provides drivers with several overtaking opportunities, which is one of the reasons why F1 decided to hold a Sprint race here.

Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin has been trying to close the gap to the front for a long time, whereas Lewis Hamilton too has had a resurgence of sorts thanks to Mercedes’ upgrades.

However, Max Verstappen is still the heavy favorite to win the 2023 Austrian GP and extend his lead at the top of the world championship standings.