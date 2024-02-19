“2024 Will Echo in 2025 As Well”: James Allison Claims Why It’s So Crucial for Mercedes To Find Recovery This Year

Mercedes technical director James Allison has explained why it is crucial for his side to try and close the gap to reigning champions Red Bull this year. Allison believes that since the regulations will remain stable in 2025 as well, any upgrades that Mercedes make this season can be carried forward to next year as well.

As quoted by F1.com, Allison said, “To have the sort of firepower to do that [begin with new designing] it’s gonna mean that probably 2025 car will not be all new. So what you do for 24 will echo into 2025 as well because a lot of carryovers will have to happen.”

Mercedes has had a terrible time since the new ground effect regulations came into effect in 2022. They had a porpoising problem in 2022, which caused the team to win just one race that season.

Their poor form carried into 2023 as well as they did not win a single race last year. This resulted from the car’s unpredictable nature, something both drivers had been complaining about throughout last season.

However, for 2024, the team has a new chassis and gearbox, which gives the team some optimism. Nevertheless, if these upgrades fail to produce any success, the Silver Arrows might lose hope for their chances in 2025 as well.

Why Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 switch to Ferrari will be a major concern for Mercedes?

Following the 2023 season, all teams have been working tirelessly on their 2024 car development to narrow the gap to Red Bull. However, as all teams were working on their 2024 cars, the shocking news came out that Lewis Hamilton will switch to Ferrari in 2025.

When this news became public, some experts explained how Mercedes will take great caution while developing their car this year. This is because of the fear that Hamilton may provide Ferrari with useful information regarding Mercedes’ development.

However, as soon as the whispers reached Toto Wolff, he vehemently rejected any such suggestions. He said that he has no doubts about Hamilton’s honesty when it comes to disclosing information.

Not only did Wolff back Hamilton on this issue, but the seven-time champion himself spoke out to dispel any such concerns. Hamilton claimed that he is more motivated than ever and wants to see Mercedes triumph once more.

He wrote in his Instagram post, ” I am 100 per cent committed to the job I need to do and determined to end my partnership with the team on a high.” With the new season approaching, Mercedes undoubtedly has a lot to prove.

Wolff has acknowledged that the team has made progress and will look forward to taking the next step with the W15. However, the first signs of how competitive Mercedes’ W15 really is can only be understood after the conclusion of the pre-season testing in Bahrain.