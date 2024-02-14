“When It Stings It Sticks”: Toto Wolff Makes No Promises After Unveiling 2024 Mercedes Challenger That Should Fix It All

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has revealed that he is going to make no promises about how his side’s 2024 season is going to pan out. Shortly after the team revealed their W15, the Austrian gave an interview to formula1.com, to whom he explained the learnings his side have gathered over the past couple of seasons.

The Austrian said, “As the saying goes: when it stings, it sticks. I believe the previous two years were necessary for us to readjust, recalibrate, and reinvent ourselves in certain areas. That root-and-branch approach is never easy,” as per X (formerly Twitter).

Wolff then also shared that the team has advanced and is eager to move forward with the W15. However, he also admitted that the journey won’t be straightforward.

Why are Toto Wolff and Mercedes desperate to right the wrongs of 2023?

Mercedes finished second in the constructors’ championship last year, behind world champions Red Bull. Even though the Silver Arrows were able to beat Ferrari for P2, there remained a big difference between them and the Red Bull team. At the year’s end, the German manufacturer was a whopping 451 points behind the Milton Keynes team.

This huge difference between two of the best F1 sides remained because Red Bull were able to crack the ground effect rules with the help of aero God Adrian Newey. On the other hand, Mercedes persisted in using the zero side-pod approach, which turned out to be a step backward in terms of progress.

Since Mercedes lost so much ground to Red Bull due to a poor decision they made, Toto Wolff has acknowledged that there is a mountain to climb for them. As per X ( formerly Twitter), quoted by Junaid, Wolff said,” We know we have a mountain to climb to fight at the very front. There are no miracles in this sport.”

While wrapping up, Wolff also mentioned that his team has a great sense of ambition and determination. He believes that their development has progressed well since they decided to go along the new route. As a result, there is a huge possibility that the Silver Arrows reduce the gap to Red Bull this season.