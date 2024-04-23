‘It’s Been Great To See Those Guys This Week’: Tyrrell Hatton Opens Up On Getting Warm Reception From Ryder Cup Teammates At The Masters After Joining LIV Golf

Tyrrell Hatton followed his 2023 European Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm to join LIV Golf earlier this year. Now, fans and experts might think that his move might have certainly affected his relationship with the PGA Tour players. But the Englishman has revealed that things were quite different when he met them at the 2024 Masters.

The 32-year-old was part of the 13-player LIV Golf regiment that played at Augusta National last week. While speaking about his friendship with his former peers, he said that they hung along well and the reception he received from them was quite warm. The Mirror quoted him saying,

“Absolutely. I have friends on the PGA Tour, and it was so nice to see them. It’s only been a couple of months, but it’s great. I get on well with quite a few of the guys. It was a warm reception coming back.”

Hatton revealed that he was pretty nervous before texting the Ryder Cup group regarding his decision to join LIV Golf. He added that the messages from his teammates were “really positive” and helped him in his decision.

“In some ways you’re always a bit nervous coming back, but yeah, I think when I messaged the group chat, to the Ryder Cup chat to tell the lads that I was going, I was nervous sending the message. Obviously I was nervous joining LIV, as well.”

Hatton continued,

“But the messages that I got back was like really positive and made me feel at ease. As I said, it’s been great to see those guys this week. I’m looking forward to seeing them again next month at the US PGA.”

The Englishman will again be seen playing alongside PGA Tour players at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Tyrrell Hatton Hints At Playing On The DP World Tour

Hatton may be banned from playing on the PGA tour, but he can still play on the DP World Tour. All he has to do is pay fines before entering a tournament. Recently, the LIV golfer talked about his wish to play on the European Tour.

“For me, I’ve made a decision to play LIV Golf, and I’m still looking at trying to play events on the DP World Tour, which guys have been able to do over the last couple of years, and the guys know which events I’m trying to play. We’ll see how it all pans out. Yeah, hopefully it does.”

The Englishman’s decision to play on the DP World Tour might help in the long run. Since LIV players aren’t rewarded OWGR points, the only way they can earn points is by either playing in the majors or playing on different tours across the globe. Tyrrell Hatton will have to do the same if he wants to hold on to his world ranking, and a chance to play the Ryder Cup again.