Audi Shows Interest in Alpine Driver Which May Add Problems for Carlos Sainz Amidst Choosing the Right Match

Sauber, who will rebrand to Audi in 2026, recently announced the signing of Nico Hulkenberg on a multi-year deal which will see the German driver join them next season. Now, they set their sights on Esteban Ocon, which will be concerning news for their reported long-time target, Carlos Sainz.

As per F1 Insider, Sauber is evaluating Ocon as a possible candidate should Sainz choose to side with Red Bull or Mercedes. Considering the woeful situation at Ocon’s current team Alpine, the Frenchman choosing to join Sauber shouldn’t be a surprise.

However, having Ocon in the team isn’t the only option Sauber/Audi is evaluating. They could sign someone else or retain one of their existing stars- Zhou Guanyu or Valtteri Bottas. Should that happen, Sainz will be left with even fewer options for 2025 as he will have to leave Ferrari after the culmination of the 2024 season, owing to Lewis Hamilton’s arrival in Maranello.

Sainz is linked to both Red Bull and Mercedes in addition to Audi. However, neither team has guaranteed Sainz a place to date. Sergio Perez seems to be doing what Red Bull is asking of him, making his contract extension more likely by the day. On the other hand, with Mercedes, Sainz is reportedly finding it difficult to agree on the length of the contract offered by the Silver Arrows.

Sauber, although interested in Sainz, won’t be waiting too long. The Hinwil-based team wants its future sorted before it is too late. As such, the Spaniard has to make a decision soon if he is to avoid letting this opportunity fall into the hands of someone like Ocon.

Carlos Sainz’s links to Audi

Audi enters F1 by taking over Sauber completely, a move that will come into effect in 2026. The German manufacturers have high ambitions and are putting together every piece of the puzzle starting with selecting the right drivers for their project.

Audi and Sainz share a strong link, thanks to his father Carlos Sainz Sr.’s ties to the team. Hence, as soon as Hamilton’s move to Ferrari for 2025 was official, Audi became one of the teams most interested in Sainz.

Audi wanted Hulkenberg, a German driver in the team who will race under the Sauber banner in 2025 before they make their official entry into the sport. Now, they want a driver with race-winning experience to join Hulkenberg. Sainz remains the prime candidate for the same.

The problem with this move lies with the fact that Sainz wants to drive for a top team. Sauber, currently, are languishing at the bottom of the pack and there is no surety that they will make strides next year or even after Audi’s arrival. As such, the Spanish star is taking his time to see if Red Bull and Mercedes have a spot for him.