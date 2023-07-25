3 Years Before Falling Out With His Father for $20,000,000, Lewis Hamilton Claimed He Owes Everything to Anthony Hamilton After Getting $12,300,000 Hike

Lewis Hamilton had a dramatic fallout with his father Anthony Hamilton at the start of the 2010 F1 season over the mismanagement of $20 Million worth of Hamilton’s funds. On the contrary, three years prior, when Hamilton broke into the F1 scene and got a pay rise of over $12,300,000, he had claimed that he owes everything to his father.

Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007 with McLaren, starting on a contract that paid him a base salary of $435,000. However, after a brilliant debut season where he finished joint runner-up behind Kimi Raikkonen by just 1 point, McLaren saw a future World Champion in him and offered him a contract worth almost $13 Million.

The rags to riches story had almost come true for Hamilton by then. During his younger days, his father gave his everything to support Hamilton’s racing career, even going to the lengths of doing three jobs simultaneously at a point in time. According to Anthony Hamilton, there were times when the family had to rely on credit cards and overdrafts because all of his earnings were going into sustaining Hamilton’s career.

Lewis Hamilton dedicated his rise in Formula 1 to his father

McLaren managed to secure the services of Hamilton on a five-year-long deal, protecting him from the prying eyes of the other teams, who would have been quite interested to sign up the young talent after his once-in-a-generation season in 2007. McLaren’s decision paid well for them as Hamilton would go on to win the 2008 World Championship title.

As per the biography Lewis Hamilton: King of the Grid by Ian Stafford, Hamilton admitted that his father had a huge role to play in the success he had achieved till then. Hamilton said, “I owe everything to my dad. We’re a team.”

During that period in time, Anthony Hamilton acted as the manager of Hamilton Junior, taking care of all the finances, contracts, and everything else that comes with it. However, within three years, they would have a huge fallout, only to reconcile years later.

The Hamilton Split

Following the split in 2010, Lewis Hamilton reportedly did not speak to his father for quite some time. It was also reported that Hamilton had told his father not to be in the paddock or attend his races. As quoted by BusinessF1, Hamilton had said, “Dad will miss being here but I don’t want my dad to be my manager anymore. He’s still taking care of a lot of stuff, but he’s slowly breaking out.”

However, the father-son duo would soon mend things between them and Anthony returned to the paddock to support his son. He has been quite a common figure in the paddock in recent times. However, he is no longer in charge of Hamilton’s finances.