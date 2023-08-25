A Month After Disgraced Exit, Nyck de Vries Could Become AlphaTauri’s Savior to Replace Injured Daniel Ricciardo

As per recent developments, Daniel Ricciardo has apparently hurt his hand during the Free Practice session at Zandvoort. Now, Nyck de Vries, according to Fastest PitStop on Twitter could make a sensational comeback to AlphaTauri to rescue them. This could happen just a month after the Faenza-based team sacked him.

De Vries was brought into AlphaTauri to replace the Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly. However, he failed to prove his worth and therefore was replaced by Ricciardo ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

That move took away the chance for the Dutchman to race at his home, that is the Dutch Grand Prix. However, now, he can be called up to have his redemption at the Red Bull sister team after the honey badger’s injury.

Daniel Ricciardo’s injury might bring de Vries back

Ricciardo suffered an injury to his hand during the FP2 of the Zandvoort race weekend. The Australian driver crashed with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and was then taken to the hospital.

As per reports, he was seen with a sling en route to the hospital. Following this, there were talks about AlphaTauri bringing back the ousted driver to race for them again. Admittedly, their reserve driver Liam Lawson also has his name on the line-up.

If the Faenza-based team brings de Vries back, this will prove to be a golden opportunity for the Dutchman. He can prove that he is still worthy to be an F1 racer. However, that can still be overturned once the 34-year-old recovers from injury.

F1 drivers very protective of their seats despite injury

Examples from the old days show how the F1 drivers are very protective about their seats even when they are injured. Drivers like Jenson Button, and Lance Stroll have shown it already.

Stroll defied the cycling injury he received just 12 days before the first race of the 2023 F1 season. As there were talks about Aston Martin bringing Sebastian Vettel back from retirement, the Canadian made sure he did not leave his space.

This proves that if Daniel Ricciardo recovers even slightly, he will try to enter the race to try and cement his place further from imminent threats. As things stand, a full update on his injury is still pending for the team to make a final decision.