“I Can’t Predict”: Lewis Hamilton Bracing Himself Up for a Four Horse Race Challenge in 2024

The 2023 F1 season has mostly been a one-horse race with Red Bull and Max Verstappen absolutely demolishing their opponents. However, Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari have shown substantial signs of improvements over the course of the 2023 season. As a result, Lewis Hamilton believes that there will be a four-horse race next year.

Speaking about this, Hamilton said to the media as per Junaid Samodien on X, “The McLaren’s are fast, Ferrari’s are fast… I can’t predict what will happen. I will give it everything and then see what happens.” The 2023 season ended with Mercedes in P2 followed by Ferrari in P3, and then McLaren in P4.

As things stand, this order is likely to change next year with McLaren showing the most promise apart from Red Bull. Moreover, the gap between the teams can get even smaller with Aston Martin showing glimpses of strong performances as well.

Interestingly, fans can once again expect the fascinating battle for P2 next year with Red Bull regarded as a hot favorite for the Constructors’ title. However, the Silver Arrows fans can be delighted as George Russell shared a positive insight into their upcoming W15 recently.

George Russell shared a positive insight about Mercedes’ W15

Mercedes star driver George Russell has recently shared a brilliant insight into their next year’s F1 challenger. The British driver was happy with how the car performed on the simulator. This has come after the Silver Arrows have planned to go with a drastically different set-up compared to this year.

This is because the Silver Arrows not only lacked pace against its competitors but also gave the drivers multiple hard times driving them. Both Lewis Hamilton and Russell had constant complaints about the set-up of the car on a consistent basis. As a result, both are now looking forward to the 2024 season after a difficult campaign in 2023.