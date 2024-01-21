A Number Put on Carlos Sainz and Ferrari's Relationship As New Condition Could Determine Contract Renewal

Carlos Sainz departed McLaren to fulfill his dream of joining Ferrari on a two-year contract starting in 2021. Since then, he has experienced a roller coaster of emotions with the team, facing challenges such as perceived favoritism towards his teammate Charles Leclerc. However, in 2023, the F1 community sparked rumors of his potential association with Audi, a team set to enter F1 in 2026. Despite these developments, Ferrari has not extended the Spaniard’s existing contract, expiring in 2024. However, according to recent reports, a specific condition has come to light in Sainz and Ferrari’s relationship, influencing the potential contract renewal.

According to Italian motorsports journalist Leo Turrini, the contract between Ferrari and Carlos Sainz would be “dripping fat” if the team wins at least five races in the next season. However, Turrini clarifies that this is merely his own theoretical claim, acknowledging the possibility of errors. Moreover, he also emphasizes he does not have as much authority to confidently confirm this claim.

Last year, Sainz made history as the only non-Red Bull driver to win a Grand Prix, breaking the Austrian team’s dominance. He interrupted the winning streak of Max Verstappen by clinching victory at the Singapore GP.

Beyond this standout performance, the Spaniard consistently displayed top-notch form, securing three podium finishes for his team. Sainz would easily be a valuable addition to another team if the Scuderia doesn’t retain him. Nevertheless, it remains intriguing to ascertain whether Leo Turrini’s thesis has any relevance to the #55 driver’s possible contract renewal.

What is the current status of Carlos Sainz’s contract with Ferrari?

F1 drivers’ contract negotiations often add excitement in the F1 season, with the period called ‘Silly Season’. Previously, it was Lewis Hamilton’s contract details that had fans eagerly awaiting. However, now the current anticipation in the F1 community revolves around the signing of Carlos Sainz’s contract with Ferrari.

According to recent reports, discussions between the two parties are ongoing, and as it stands, there are still unanswered questions before the start of the 2024 season. Both parties have reportedly chosen the season opener in Bahrain as the preferred date to conclude the agreement.

Upon examining Sainz’s contractual matters more closely, one can understand why the situation is so complicated. It is because Sainz aims to reach an agreement for a new deal before the 2024 season begins. However, no progress has been made, and there has been no agreement on this matter.

The lack of progress is due to a key point of contention which is the length of the contract. While specific details about the contract remain undisclosed, Formu1a.uno suggests that Sainz is seeking a contract spanning multiple years.

Apparently, Sainz has expressed his desire to avoid going back to one-year contracts and their uncertainties. This suggests that Ferrari might not be willing to provide Sainz with the long-term deal he wants.

While there is a possibility that this might not be a cause for immediate concern, the absence of an official announcement during this stage of the winter break is surely a thing to examine.