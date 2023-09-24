With Max Verstappen Registering Wins Everywhere, Jos Verstappen Gets Inspired from His Son in Recent Gig

Max Verstappen has been utterly dominant this season with 13 wins in 16 races this year, and the most recent one coming in Suzuka on Sunday. The Dutchman could win his third consecutive Drivers’ Championship now if he wins the sprint at Qatar two weeks from now. Just as the 25-year-old is dominating the F1 championship this campaign, his father, Jos Verstappen, registered another win in rally.

Even though Jos is now 51, it has not stopped him from showcasing his racing talent. His son is perhaps inspiring him by putting in dominant performances week in and week out during this F1 season.

Jos Verstappen takes inspiration from his son, Max Verstappen

De Telegraaf reporter Erik van Haren recently reported that Jos Verstappen won his second rally race in Belgium. The 51-year-old competed in the East Belgian Rally and finished half a second ahead of his rivals.

hbvl.be reports that Jos recorded his first victory in the Belgian Championship rally that was held around Sankt Vith and his second win in the sport overall. Just like he won the race, Max Verstappen too recorded a victory himself at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

Max helps Red Bull win their sixth Constructors’ Championship

With six races to spare, Red Bull have already won their sixth Constructors’ Championship in F1. They did so after Max Verstappen recorded his 13th win of the season at Suzuka on Sunday.

The Dutchman will now look to win the Drivers’ Championship himself at the Qatar Grand Prix two weeks later. If the 25-year-old manages to just win the sprint on Saturday, he will win his third title in the sport. With 400 points to his name now, Verstappen has been so dominant that he could lead the Constructors’ Championship all by himself.

This is because since second-placed Mercedes have only managed to score 305 points, the two-time champion will also have a 95-point advantage in that championship. Such has been his and Red Bull’s domination this season.