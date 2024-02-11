Lewis Hamilton Once Responded to the F1’s GOAT Question

Throughout the history of F1, there have been many legendary drivers, and Lewis Hamilton is one of them. The Briton has won seven world championships, and many consider him to be the greatest (driver) of all time (GOAT). While appearing as a guest on a talk show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Hamilton faced a question about the same, but the 39-year-old did not give a definitive answer.

Instead, Hamilton claimed he lets his driving do the talking for him.

“You know what, I know what I am. I know how good I am. But I don’t really like to talk about it. I like to just do the talking on the track.” “I don’t feel like I need to say it. I just let what I’ve been doing on the circuit, what I’m doing off the circuit, kind of, talk.”

While Hamilton stayed humble and did not outrightly agree to anything, stats do the talking for him. Debuting on the grid in 2007, Hamilton has been a part of F1 for 17 seasons. He has won a record seven championships in that time. Furthermore, he has the most no. of race wins in history, with 103 wins. The Briton also holds the record for the most points accumulated in F1 history, with 4639 points to his name.

At 39, Hamilton is showing no signs of stopping and only wants to further his legacy. By joining Ferrari in 2025, he will mark a new era in his career as Hamilton moves to the oldest and most successful team in the history of the sport. The association will mark arguably the most significant driver-team pairing in F1.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari – A historic partnership in the making

With Hamilton joining Ferrari in 2025, possibilities suggest that it will be a two-year contract at least. Given the regulation changes that will come into effect in 2026, there are chances that Ferrari will make some significant promises. One of them would certainly be to provide the Briton with a car that is fast and reliable enough to fight for the championship. Should Hamilton be able to win, he will become the undisputed GOAT of F1, with an unprecedented eight world championships.

However, with Charles Leclerc also on the team, it won’t be a walk in the park for Hamilton. The Monegasque will push him to the limit and fight for the championship instead of letting Hamilton run away with it. Nonetheless, what’s certain is Ferrari would emerge victorious from the deal, with commercial gains already benefitting them.