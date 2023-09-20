After Causing $2,794,000 of Damage, Logan Sargeant’s F1 Career Is Under Jeopardy

Logan Sargeant is easily one of the most underperforming drivers in the 2023 F1 season. Even though the American driver can be excused as a rookie, his increasing list of expenses for Williams is surely a cause of concern for the team. Sargeant cost his team $2,794,000 in his first year that too amid a tight budget cap situation. Therefore, it gave rise to reports of him getting replaced by Felipe Drugovich, as per Blick.

Sargeant, coming into the 2023 season has failed to live up to his expectations. Despite having the same car, the American star couldn’t manage to fetch a point, whereas his teammate Alex Albon has more points than Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri combined.

The Thai driver took all the points for the British team and spearheaded the attack all on his own. Compared to him, Sargeant has only been under pressure since the beginning of the season and is yet to deliver a worthy performance.

Will Logan Sargeant be replaced by Felipe Drugovich sometime soon?

Sargeant is yet to prove his worth at Williams, there are increasing reports of him getting sacked by the end of this season. This has come even after James Vowles, the team principal of the Grove-based team had full support for his driver.

Despite this, Blick reported that Aston Martin reserve driver Drugovich is looking at his potent entry to F1 and the British team might be a suitable destination because of underfiring Sargeant. Apart from the Brazilian, Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher is also on the radar for a potential replacement.

However, the team still wants to wait and give Sargeant a solid chance. This is mainly because Logan Sargeant is the only American driver in the sport and there are still two American races to go this season.

Despite Sargeant’s failure, how is Williams performing?

Coming right into 2023, Williams Racing has surprised fans and experts alike with its stunning performances. After spending multiple years as backmarkers, the British team is finally moving away from there.

The team that is the second most successful team after Ferrari seemed to have found their mojo this season. In terms of pure pace, the Williams challenger is one of the strongest cars on the grid.

Therefore, Albon was able to extract the performance of the car to the fullest. In doing so, he put himself in P13 with 21 points in the Drivers’ Championship and helped Williams to leapfrog AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, and Haas F1 team to be at P7 with 21 points.