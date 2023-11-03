After Dismal Start To Triple Header, Fernando Alonso Is Looking Forward to Aston Martin’s Upgraded Package in Brazil

The last race in the last triple header of 2023 will see the F1 teams travel to Brazil for the Sao Paolo GP. There, Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin will be looking to score some big points, as they gear up for a strong finish to a mixed campaign. The first two races of this triple header were dismal for Alonso and Co. but the team has better expectations from this weekend’s outing.

Aston Martin was a contender for the podium places for a long time this season. With a motivated Alonso at the helm, they seemed to be in a great position. However, the Silverstone-based team’s charge fell off completely in the latter stages due to subpar development.

In the last two races in Austin and Mexico City, Alonso struggled in particular after he was forced to retire in both outings. In Sao Paolo, however, the Oviedo-born driver expects something different, because Aston Martin seems to have learned a lot from the first two races of this final triple header.

“I think after the two events we have a clear idea which package and which parts of the package work better for certain circuits and certain curves,” he said as per Motorsport.

Alonso also mentioned that he is ready to make the best out of this weekend, with more points available because of the sprint. The 2023 Sao Paolo GP will also witness the final sprint race of the season.

Fernando Alonso highlights importance of attention to detail

The main reason Aston Martin crumbled midway into the season is their poor development. Teams like Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren brought in packages that bolstered their performance. Aston Martin seemed to have done the opposite of that.

In the same interview with Motorsport, Alonso insists that the AMR23 has pace. That pace was visible when he and Lance Stroll took to the track in Austin. However, there was something small missing. This is something he expects will be rectified when he sets off to shine at Interlagos.

Fernando Alonso is currently P5 in the standings, equal in points with his compatriot Carlos Sainz. The 2-time world champion will be looking to finish the season ahead of Sainz in the standings.