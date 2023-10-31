Is It Finally Over for Lance Stroll? Papa Stroll’s $310,000,000 Decision Could Pull the Plug on Flat-Lining F1 Career

Lance Stroll has had an extremely disappointing 2023 season, failing to come anywhere near to what his teammate Fernando Alonso has achieved with Aston Martin. Despite his consistent underperformance, Stroll has always received immunity due to his familial ties to the team. However, the Canadian’s future in the sport may finally be under doubt as per the recent developments.

Advertisement

With the recent upsurge in form shown by the Silverstone-based team, Stroll found himself under severe criticism for holding the team back. The circumstance of Stroll driving for a team owned by his father has only added fuel to the fire.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formuleo_/status/1719003702944543124?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Lawrence Stroll has gone over and beyond to set up his son’s F1 career. His efforts have ranged from buying out a whole F1 team to setting up a $300,000,000 state-of-the-art training facility. However, his investments have been without any results as of now.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Aston Martin might be up for an ownership change after $310,175,625 worth of Aston Martin’s shares were traded with an unknown buyer. This might have huge implications on Lance Stroll’s career, including the possibility of an exit from the sport altogether.

Lance Stroll’s failure has pulled back Aston Martin this season

Lance Stroll has lagged behind his teammate throughout the 2023 season. While Alonso has managed to claim 7 podium finishes, racking up a total of 183 points, Stroll has a meager 53 points to his name.

Aston Martin are currently P5 in the Constructors’ Championship, trailing McLaren by 20 points and Ferrari by 113 points. If Stroll had managed to at least equal his teammate, if not beat him, Aston Martin would have been able to fight for P3 in the championship.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1_Newsletter/status/1718942790078411174?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Formula 1 is an extremely exclusive club where only the top 20 drivers in the world get to ply their trades. There are innumerable drivers who keep waiting on the sidelines for an opportunity to drive in F1. In such a situation, Lance Stroll blocking a seat just because of his father has intensified discussions around the concept of nepotism in Formula 1.

On the other hand, Stroll being in F1 despite his results also brings up the question of whether his son is the bigger priority than the team for Lawrence Stroll. If Aston Martin wants to make use of the competitive edge that they have managed to develop, they desperately need someone who can back up the results brought in by Alonso, and that is not Lance Stroll.