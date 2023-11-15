After Joining $210 Million Investment in Alpine, Patrick Mahomes Extends Support to Pierre Gasly at ‘The Netflix Cup’

Patrick Mahomes, one of the biggest stars in the NFL, joined a consortium that invested $210 million in Alpine earlier this year. As a result, his loyalties were clear when the F1 stars and pro golfers took to the golf course ahead of the Las Vegas GP in ‘The Netflix Cup‘. Mahomes decided to back Alpine’s star driver Pierre Gasly.

The consortium that Mahomes joined included other stars like Rory McIlroy and Travis Kelce. Since F1 will race in Las Vegas this weekend, some of the biggest celebrities in the US are hyped. Mahomes is one of them and was in attendance at the Netflix Cup.

The Netflix Cup is a live sports event that the digital streaming giants brought to its fans ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas GP. F1 drivers like Gasly, Carlos Sainz, and Alexander Albon were representing the sport in this celebrity golf tournament. But, it turns out that Mahomes only wanted to support Gasly.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first-ever connection between Gasly and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

When Pierre Gasly wore a Patrick Mahomes jersey after Alpine takeover

Earlier this year, news of Alpine getting a much-needed cash injection took the F1 world by storm. The inclusion of star celebrities like Patrick Mahomes made this deal even more interesting. Since Gasly drives for Alpine, he decided to show that he too supports Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the United States GP in Austin, Gasly decided to wear a Chiefs jersey which had Mahomes’ name on it with his number ’15’. Alpine’s official X handle posted a picture of the Frenchman walking down the paddock at the Circuit of the Americas.

This was a big moment for both F1 and the NFL. The latter is the most popular sport in America, and F1, a growing sport Stateside, wants to tap into the market. Hence, having one of the league’s best players openly support an F1 star like Gasly will be huge for Alpine and for the F1 community.