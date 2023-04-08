After Pocketing Heavy $18 Million McLaren Compensation, Daniel Ricciardo Enjoys Drool-Worthy Red Bull Paycheck

Daniel Ricciardo moving to Red Bull as a reserve driver has probably been the smartest decision. Not only is McLaren struggling this season, but Ricciardo enjoys the peace of mind at Red Bull for working a hand full of days a year. While clearly enjoying his days off, Ricciardo has taken the title of being the highest-paid non-driver in F1 history.

By doing so, Ricciardo has quickly set the marketing blueprint for other teams. Is this investment worth making? While the role of the reserve driver is usually meant for the development of the car and the obvious substitution of drivers, could Ricciardo and Red Bull have changed the game?

How much is Daniel Ricciardo getting paid at Red Bull?

Daniel Ricciardo spends his working hours with the team driving old F1 cars for promotional videos, taking interviews, and making videos for the social media team. According to Business F1 Magazine, Ricciardo gets paid between $5-6 million for his role as an ambassador. His contract calls for 100 days of work a year, with a fee of around $60,000 a day.

This is a fine offer for Ricciardo, thanks to his manager Nicki Thimm, who capitalized on Ricciardo’s massive DTS fanbase. However, the massive paycheck has been made possible by the cost cap, which has set aside a large chunk for marketing.

The Aussie’s role as ambassador is only for the 2023 season, as there is much left to his F1 career. As his manager stated, “Daniel is not done yet. None of it is about ego, demands, or a sudden lack of opportunity. This is about a man who was dealt a bad hand.”

As Ricciardo tries to turn around his fate, right now, things are comfortable for the driver. Taking his much-required break from the sport, the Honey Badger is visibly happier to return home. And maybe his future is with the Bulls.

Ricciardo hopeful for a brighter future

After leaving McLaren in 2022, the Aussie racer was faced with a critical junction in his career. He wasn’t interested in merely participating in F1 as failure, but his struggles with McLaren made it challenging for him to attract attention from top-tier teams. Ricciardo, however, found solace in the situation.

He embraced the opportunity to take a break from the high-speed world of F1, allowing him to reflect on his experience with McLaren and contemplate his future in the sport. Ricciardo is determined. “The signs are pointing towards getting back on the grid.”

Further, Ricciardo has painted this picture for himself already. “I’ve even put myself in scenarios now where I’m like, if I got back on the grid tomorrow, what would I do differently?”

The world of F1 awaits the day Daniel Ricciardo steps back into an F1 car. Till then we find solace in the bright smile illuminating the paddock.