Fred Kerley Aims for “World Record” After Multiple Podium Finishes at Recent Sprints

Fred Kerley is one of the top American competitors to watch in the track meets at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Although his outdoor season began with numerous hurdles, the track star is determined to succeed this year. He understands the importance of the current campaign for his future career, and following a few podium results so far, Kerley has made a bold claim via his X profile.

This year, there have been several conversations about world records. It all began when American track star Noah Lyles expressed an interest in these accolades. However, the conversations heated up when Usain Bolt got in, and estimated that the six-time world champion might have a chance if he improved a few strategies.

These conversations were all about the 200-meter division, which has been stagnant since the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. Now that the track community is already excited about the whole hype surrounding it, Fred Kerley has also jumped into the world record conversation. He took to Twitter mentioning,

“World record next time I touch the 100m.”

During the Diamond League’s pre-race press conference, the four-time world champion announced his intention to go all out in the 100 and 200-meter sprints. The athlete also competed in both of the tour’s Chinese events, in Xiamen and Suzhou, but only managed to win silver and bronze medals. Kerley has run 10.17 and 10.11 seconds in the 100 meters, but he needs to go under 10 seconds because his American teammates are already doing so.

Usain Bolt currently holds the 100-meter world record, having astonished everyone at the 2009 World Championships with a time of 9.58. Tyson Gay came closest to Bolt’s record a month after Bolt set the mark.

However, Kerley is also ranked sixth with a time of 9.76 seconds, and if he truly achieves the accomplishment he claims, Team USA may have a more difficult time picking athletes for the Paris Olympics. Lyles, like Kerley, is in contention for a world record; however, his category differs significantly from the four-time world champion’s.

Fred Kerley’s Fellow Team USA Athletes’ Ambitions for the Olympic Year

This season, many athletes are striving for gold medals at the Paris Olympics. Athletes, such as Noah Lyles, have goals beyond the glitzy accolade. He has promised his supporters that he is aiming high for the 200-meter world record. The six-time world champion hopes that this is the season when he will give his all to break the long-standing 19.19-second record with a prediction of 19.10 seconds.

Lyles is aware of his capabilities; he broke Michael Johnson’s American record in the event at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, clocking 19.31 seconds. And two years later, he intends to challenge Bolt’s world record, either in the lead-up to the Olympic Games or in the main event in Paris.