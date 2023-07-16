Almost a Year After Trashing Max Verstappen & Co for Bad Taste, Lewis Hamilton Will Finally Be Proud

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are arguably two of the biggest arch-rivals in F1 history after their controversial fight for the title in the 2021 season. While the two-star drivers are poles apart in most aspects, they do seem to have one thing in common, which is their taste in music. However, it’s pertinent to note that this comes a year after Hamilton slammed Red Bull for their choice of music.

Following Hamilton’s summer break in Africa last year, he prepared a playlist called Summer Break 22, one that helps him connect with his roots and culture. This playlist contains 35 different songs and one of them is from Burna Boy.

A year after the Briton complied this playlist, it seems that songs from Burna Boy also interest Verstappen. During his recent run in Monaco, the Dutchman played Burna Boy’s Last Last in the background.

Fans believe Lewis Hamilton has inspired Max Verstappen

Several fans such as Ali seemingly pointed out how Max Verstappen is trying to behave like Lewis Hamilton.

On similar lines, some other fans stated that they are aware from where the Dutchman got his playlist. Since it was Hamilton that added this song to his playlist from last year, it seems clear who the fans are pointing towards.

And then there were some other fans who seemingly pointed towards the controversial 2021 season when Verstappen won the title against Hamilton amidst massive controversy. These fans believe that at that moment, the Dutchman not only won the title from the jaws of defeat but is now seemingly also after the Mercedes driver’s “playlist“.

When it comes to Hamilton, it seems that he has never been a fan of Red Bull’s music. In a conversation with Sky Sports last year (as quoted by express.co.uk), the Briton hilariously said, “The Bulls don’t play great music. So you put your headphones in to listen to what you want to listen to, what your vibe is“.

Hamilton made these remarks while explaining how he uses music during race weekends to keep calm and stay “laser focused“. It seems that the 38-year-old’s interest in music is also noted by the people in this industry as some have also given the Mercedes driver opportunities to feature in their videos.

Hamilton once appeared in Stormzy’s video

Lewis Hamilton recently made an appearance in one of Stormzy‘s latest songs called Longevity Flow. The Briton can be seen standing at Kensington Palace and talking to Stormzy.

In the video, Hamilton shows Stormzy one of his championship-winning cars. Considering that Hamilton is a big fan of music and is also popular amongst celebrities from this industry, it does seem likely that he could feature in more such videos.