Nicolas Todt Believes by Helping Charles Leclerc Till F1 He Extended Jules Bianchi’s Unfulfilled Legacy

Charles Leclerc is one of the biggest superstars of this generation, and as a Ferrari driver, he has a god-like status in Italy. However, this wouldn’t have been possible without Nicolas Todt, who helped him up until Formula 1 with funding and support. And it was Leclerc’s racing godfather, Jules Bianchi, who first told Todt about the Monegasque. And after 12 years of first helping Leclerc, Todt believes, during his chat with the Track Limits Podcast, he somewhere fulfilled the incomplete legacy of Bianchi.

In the summer of 2015, Bianchi died after sustaining fatal head injuries he obtained from the crash in Suzuka in October 2014. At that time, the French racing driver was one of the biggest young names in motorsport, and he was touted to be the next big thing in the scene.

However, that couldn’t happen as the crash ended his life prematurely. But Leclerc, the one who was mentored by Bianchi, raced to complete the Ferrari dream, and Todt somewhere is proud of playing a key part in it.

Nicolas Todt believes he fulfilled Jules Bianchi’s legacy with Charles Leclerc

Todt reveals he was good friends with Bianchi and even took him as one of his first clients when the former first started with his trade in motorsport management. And it was the former F1 driver, who brought Leclerc to Todt’s attention, and he is glad he listened to his friend and helped Leclerc.

“In a way for me, it’s like Jules [Bianchi]’s legacy was passed on. And so for me, it’s also important,” said Todt.

Todt reveals that he is in this business for 20 years now. And since then he has managed several drivers. While there is no doubt he gives the most attention to Leclerc as he made it into F1. He names the prospects who he thinks can do well ahead.

The superstars of tomorrow

Ahead in the podcast, Todt was asked who are the talents under his belt who can do well in the next few years. Without much thought, he named Alpine Academy driver Gabriele Mini, who is driving for Hitech in Formula 3 this year.

In 2022, he had a breakthrough season in Formula Regional and finished as the runner-up. Meanwhile, in his rookie season in F3, he is standing at P7 in the standings with one more race weekend to go in Monza.

He believes Mini has several traits similar to Leclerc and is likely to do well. Whereas, he also reveals a 12-year-old Spanish driver who he signed last year, and believes has a strong mindset for his age.