“Amateur” Lewis Hamilton Humbled by 24-Year-Old Mick Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton is known for living his holiday life in adventure. While having leisure time on yachts is a rare scenario for the Mercedes driver, he often goes surfing in the sea or skydiving from airplanes. Interestingly, Hamilton found a new mate in his adventurous journey and it was none other than Mick Schumacher.

The Schumacher family is notoriously known for its outgoing activities. Apart from being a legendary family in motorsport, they also made up their name in adventurous sports. Unfortunately, Michael Schumacher suffered a tragic accident while skiing. Regardless, the 24-year-old still looks to safely enjoy his adventurous sporting days.

Now, the Ferrari champion passed down the habit of thrill-seeking to his son Mick, who recently joined with another seven-time world champion to go skydiving in Dubai, as revealed in a recent video released by Mercedes on YouTube.

However, on this, Hamilton revealed that he appeared to be an “amateur” in front of the former Haas driver. Speaking about this, he said, “Actually we have been skydiving together, because Mick skydived a lot with his dad [Michael Schumacher], and there was one day we were in Dubai, and we were walking down to the plane, and Mick’s like ‘hey wanna jump with us?'”

Following this, the British driver added, “He’s jumping with like four different professionals and he’s jumped way more than me, Yeah I’m like I’m an amateur.”

Lewis Hamilton is full of appraisal for Mick Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton has often praised Mick Schumacher for his talent and amicable nature. He is someone the Briton also loves to go out on adventures with, such as skydiving.

Hamilton, speaking about this told Sky Sports, “Mick, he’s a bright young talent & one of the nicest people I’ve met, in general, he’s a really lovely person to work with and to speak to.”

With this, the 103 GP winner also revealed how he loves skydiving and skydiving together in 2022. On this, he stated, “We both love skydiving, we skydived together last year, which was pretty awesome! & will probably skydive more together this year.”

As things stand, Mick Schumacher is in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine, while Lewis Hamilton continued his alliance with Mercedes in F1. However, one cannot rule out their reunion for skydiving in the coming years.