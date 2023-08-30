Amidst Billionaires, $240,000,000 Charles Leclerc Describes His ‘Village Like’ Neighborhood in Monaco

Charles Leclerc is the only Monegasque driver on the F1 grid at the moment. Unlike the majority of the Monegasque people, Leclerc doesn’t come from an ultra-rich background even though he has a net worth of about $240,000,000 today. As per the Charles Leclerc biography by Adam Hay-Nicholls, he comes from Monaco’s only blue-collar area, which gives him a village-like life.

Leclerc and his family come from an area in Monaco where most people work blue-collar jobs. Even though the Leclerc family is quite well-to-do today, they were very poor compared to the richest people in the country.

Admittedly, Monaco is a very popular destination for the richest people in Europe. They prefer settling down in the principality, because of its tax benefits. Therefore, most of the people who live there are very rich with plush amenities all around. However, the Leclerc family’s surroundings did not reflect that.

Leclerc and his neighborhood in Monaco

The place Leclerc and his family live is far from the main Port Hercules or from the Principality. The name of the place is La Condamine and it’s far away from the glitz and glamor people associate Monaco with. The main focal point of the area is Place d’Armes where the green vegetable and fruit market is situated.

Talking about the part of Monaco he lives in, Leclerc said, “I don’t live in the glamorous city that everyone sees during the Grand Prix.” Following this, he added, “It feels like a village to me. The people that are actually staying here the whole year are the real Monegasques .And we all know each other.”

Even though the Ferrari driver compared his hometown area to a village, he is surely one of Monaco’s richest people. With the home that he bought for himself and the cars he has, the 25-year-old has made quite a life for himself.

Charles Leclerc current assets

Charles Leclerc, throughout his racing life, managed to accumulate numerous assets such as luxury cars, homes, yachts, etc. In his collection, he has Ferrari GTC4 Lusso, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, Rolls Royce Wraith, Bugatti Chiron, and many more.

Along with these, the Ferrari star also has two Yachts named Sedici and Monza. Most importantly, the Monegasque has an incredible collection of timepieces that includes Richard Mille, Hublot, Rolex, among many more.

Leclerc is paid $12 million a year in Ferrari leaving aside the bonuses and it is more likely to be increased in the future. Therefore, there will not only be soar in his net worth up ahead, but also he can set himself up to have multiple assets at his disposal.