Randi Mahomes Ends Up Doing This Instead of Watching Son Patrick Mahomes Win Super Bowls

Being a mother of an athlete is a lot of hard work and sleepless nights and being one of a highly competitive, super successful is even more difficult. It’s a long, never-ending laborious journey, one which Randi Mahomes got to take as the mother of the greatest QB in today’s NFL Patrick Mahomes.

Randi has been to more Super Bowls than most franchises in the league and has seen her son collect those Lombardies-like candies. Yet, that feeling of anxiety and nervousness never goes away. But Randi knows how to keep those feelings at bay. As per KENS 5, instead of focusing on the Super Bowl and seeing him play, she chooses to focus on and spend time with her grandkids, Sterling and Bronze because Patrick and Brittany live in Kansas while Randi and Pat Sr. spend their time in Texas. She said,

“The best part is I get to see my grandkids on those days. So sometimes I do tell Patrick, I didn’t really watch the game today because I was on the floor playing with grandkids. But I do get very nervous and I know his agent told me from day one, we’re gonna work through this, but it’s seven years later and I still am pacing. I don’t sit still. All the silly things. It’s fun. It’s really surreal still at this point.”

Sterling, who is three now was born on Feb. 20, 2021, in Kansas City, while Bronze arrived on Nov. 28, 2022. Both seem to have their father’s curls. Randi was back in Texas, the place where the whole family hails from and while they are now living in Missouri, Texas will always be the home for them.

Will the Mahomes Family Forever Stay in Texas?

While Patrick is not leaving Kansas City anytime soon or maybe ever if it’s up to the Chiefs. He is trying to turn his new home into his permanent home, the place to which he is still attached with roots, the mighty state of Texas. You can take Texan out of the state but you can’t take Texas out of him.

However, Randi Mahomes feels wherever they move Texas is always going to be home, the place where their whole family including Brittany is from. They love all the traditions and history of the Lone Star State. The place holds a special place in their hearts. The whole family is back in Texas during the off-season. Mahomes never misses the chance to come to watch the local Texas Sports team play.