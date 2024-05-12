Amidst Rumors Linking Lando Norris With Magui Corceiro, Joao Felix Adds McLaren Star’s Ex to His Socials

Although Lando Norris has preferred to remain tight-lipped over his relationship status, many fans have speculated that the Miami GP winner is dating Magui Corceiro. Amid these rumors, Corceiro’s former boyfriend, Joao Felix, has added Norris’ ex-girlfriend, Luisinha Oliveira, on his social media accounts.

Fans such as Morgan are in disbelief after watching Felix’s latest move. They believe that the Portuguese soccer star had the “opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and he did it“.

Norris and Oliveira began dating in 2021. They dated for over a year before splitting up in September 2022.

Although Norris and Oliveira chose to broke up, they maintained that they remain good friends. The Portuguese model proved the same when she recently revealed that Norris was her favorite F1 driver.

Ever since he parted ways with Oliveira, Norris has maintained that he remains single. However, fans believe otherwise.

Is Lando Norris dating Magui Corceiro?

Amid rumors that Lando Norris is dating Magui Corceiro, he was recently involved in a hilarious segment. The Briton recently gave a lie detector test when host Simon Lazenby asked him if he had a girlfriend.

Norris replied, “No,” to this question but hilariously replied, “Yes,” when Lazenby asked him if he had many girlfriends. With Norris giving such a teasing response, fans are convinced he is dating Corceiro because of the number of times they have spotted the duo together recently.

Last month, Norris was spotted driving around the streets of Monaco with Corceiro in the passenger seat. The very next day, the duo went to the casinos and had a double date, with Norris’ sister and his brother-in-law also joining them.

That’s not it, as fans also spotted Corceiro watching Norris’ win in Miami from a distance of 4,000 miles. The Portuguese model was keeping tabs on the race using her phone while dining at a restaurant. Since the fans have seen the duo spend time together on multiple occasions in a span of just a few weeks, the rumors of them dating do not seem to cease.