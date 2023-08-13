Amidst Rumors of Signing for Audi, Carlos Sainz Talks About the Weight of Ferrari’s Seat in F1

Over the last few weeks, rumors of Carlos Sainz being unhappy at Ferrari started getting stronger. In fact, there were certain reports linking him to an Audi move once they enter the sport in two years’ time. However, Sainz insists that he is committed to Ferrari and in an interview with Motorsport, talked about the weight of Ferrari’s seat in F1.

Sainz’s time at Ferrari so far has seen a mixture of both good and bad results. This season in particular, Sainz has failed to light up the track, and Ferrari’s performances have played a huge role in spoiling his mood. Several issues related to the car and Ferrari’s never-ending strategy blunders have cost Sainz several points this campaign.

Sainz’s current contract with the Maranello-based outfit expires at the end of next season, talks about his renewal haven’t started yet. However, because of the beforementioned reasons, it was reported that Sainz was not interested in extending his stay in Maranello.

However, his recent comments on the prestige of driving for a team like Ferrari, seem to suggest the opposite.

Carlos Sainz enjoying his time with Ferrari as much as possible

Sainz may be struggling at Ferrari as of late, but overall, his stint with the team has given him more success than ever before. With Ferrari, Sainz won his first-ever F1 race last year in Silverstone and has been a regular contender for the podium places.

This year, because of the SF-23’s underperformance, things aren’t going as smoothly for Sainz. However, he insists that he is trying to enjoy it as much as possible. In his interview with Motorsport, Sainz spoke about how much driving for the Italian stable means to him.

“I try to live the dream and at the same time stay focused and get better,” the 28-year-old said. “It’s always striving to get better as a driver and be a better person. On every track you have the Tifosi, you have more support than any driver. Every race almost feels like a home race because of the amount of support you get from the Ferrari fans.”

However, Sainz went on to talk about the cons of driving for a team as big a Ferrari.

Expectations are always high at Ferrari

Ferrari is the most successful team in F1 history, with the most number of titles won. Being a part of such a team means that the drivers will always be under pressure. For Sainz, driving for Ferrari is the peak moment for any driver in F1.

“It is true that it is demanding,” said Sainz. “It is a very demanding team from a mental point of view because there is more pressure involved.”

Sainz’s comments on Ferrari and his stance on how prestigious his seat is suggests that he is open to extending his stay. His teammate Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, is reportedly close to signing a $198,500,000 extension with Ferrari.