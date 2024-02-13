Anger Piles Onto Christian Horner With Bernie Ecclestone Involvement Making ‘Innocent Till Proven Guilty’ Difficult To Believe

The F1 world is abuzz with speculation as accusations of misconduct swirl around Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Last week Red Bull launched an internal investigation into the allegations made about his behavior toward a female employee. Although the inquiry is reportedly focusing on Horner’s leadership style, the specific details of the allegations remain undisclosed. However, despite being considered innocent amid the ongoing inquiry, Horner’s association with former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has now intensified the scrutiny surrounding the situation.

Bernie Ecclestone has always been a confidant of Horner. Amidst this ongoing situation, he has advised his friend to resign from the post of team boss. According to F1 Insider, “Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has now also intervened and advised his friend to resign from the post of team boss to avoid further damage to himself and his family.” However, despite getting the suggestion, Horner has reportedly refused to step down from his position.

Now considering Ecclestone’s controversial past, his involvement in the matter seems to be weakening the case of Horner, particularly in the eyes of fans.

F1 enthusiasts are taking Ecclestone’s recommendation for Horner to resign as a sign of the severity of the situation. Essentially, Ecclestone’s reputation is leading fans to speculate about Horner’s potential involvement in some wrongdoing. However, it’s crucial to uphold the presumption of innocence while acknowledging the impact of external influences.

How did the fans react to Bernie Ecclestone’s advice to Christian Horner?

Fans quickly flocked to Twitter with their thoughts after Bernie Ecclestone’s statements gained popularity on the social media platform. Many expressed the belief that if Ecclestone is advising Horner to resign, the situation must be quite serious. One of the fans even wrote, “What did he [Horner] do for Bernie f**king Ecclestone to advise him to step down.”

Another fan, under the Twitter username @sewissupremacy, pointed out that Bernie Ecclestone’s call for Horner’s resignation is significant evidence of the severity of Horner’s alleged actions. Considering this the fan wrote, ” If you’ve got that twat coming for you then what could you have possibly done?”

