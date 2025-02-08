Arvid Lindblad Ensures His Eligibility for F1 Reserve Driver Role at Red Bull After Recent Title Win

LINDBLAD Arvid (gbr), Prema Racing, Dallara F3 2019, portrait, celebrate his win during the 7th round of the 2024 FIA Formula 3 Championship from July 5 to 7, 2024 on the Silverstone Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

The path to F1. It’s long and complicated for most. On paper, however, all the FIA needs for you to be eligible for a seat with the big boys is enough super-license points, which come from winning championships and Arvid Lindblad just took a major step towards that.

Lindblad, a Red Bull junior, recently won the Formula Regional Oceania Championship (FROC), which although not good enough for an actual spot on the F1 grid, has guaranteed him the option to be a reserve driver, with a total of 50 super license points [40 required] under his belt.

That means the 17-year-old can officially be a reserve for either Red Bull or its sister outfit RB in the 2025 season. However, the British-Swedish driver will still face one obstacle to be fully eligible for a super license.

Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad has won the Formula Regional Oceania Championship. That should mean enough points for a Super Licence to become a Red Bull / RB reserve option this year #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) February 8, 2025

Per the FIA’s mandate, all drivers should be 18 years old to apply for a super license, if they intend to officially compete in a Grand Prix weekend. Lindblad can act as Red Bull’s reserve and participate in FP1 sessions and testing programs by the team.

But competing as a substitute for any of the Red Bull drivers for a one-off race weekend would certainly not happen for Lindblad until he turns 18 in August later this year. Regardless, as he will be competing in F2 this season, the Red Bull junior has a lot to look forward to after securing the Formula Regional Oceania title.

Out of 13 races at the FROC so far, Lindblad has won six and stood on the podium 10 times, which took his total points tally to 343. It was enough to make him Champion with two races to spare, allowing him to cross another hurdle on his way to becoming an F1 driver.

A highly reputed talent in the fabled Red Bull junior ranks, Lindblad also took part in the F3 championship last year, finishing P4 in the standings. It was enough to get him a seat in F2 for the 2025 campaign, in Campos Racing colors.

Lindblad tipped to be Red Bull’s next big superstar

Known for producing some of the fastest talents in F1 over the years, Red Bull continues to be on the lookout for a new hero and the top brass of the Milton-Keynes-based outfit firmly believes that Lindblad could be the one.

Helmut Marko, who shares a special bond with arguably Red Bull’s best-ever driver Max Verstappen, recently spoke about the need to find someone competent enough to keep their flag flying in the future.

The Red Bull advisor declared Lindblad the chosen one.

“It’s a great pleasure and enjoyment to work with Max, but Max won’t drive forever,” the Austrian said on the Inside Line podcast, all but confirming that Verstappen won’t race as long as Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso. “We’re looking for a new champion. I think the next one which looks really promising is Arvid Lindblad.”

But before thinking about replacing Verstappen, the British-Swedish racing driver will first look to find his way into F1 permanently, and RB would be the best place for him to start.