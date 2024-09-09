Charles Leclerc Corrects His 5-year-old Mistake as His Mum Upgrades from $300 Grandstand Seat

When Charles Leclerc first won the Italian Grand Prix in 2019, his mother Pascale was seated in the grandstands among the Tifosi. It was a fun experience, but not as comfortable as the luxury of the paddock. Last weekend, when Leclerc crossed the finish line in P1 at Monza for the second time in his career, he made sure to correct that mistake.

After the 2024 Italian GP, Leclerc told the media, “This year, she actually had a paddock pass, so it’s good. She could watch and experience both things—once in the grandstands and once in the paddock.”

Leclerc found out too late that his mother wanted to watch him race at Monza five years ago. By then, he had already given away his complimentary paddock passes, leaving him with only one option: a $300 grandstand ticket.

Pascale joined thousands of Ferrari fans in the stands, erupting with joy as the Monegasque claimed his first-ever Italian GP victory.

This sends me bcoz imagine celebrating Monza with Charles mum and you dont even know♥️ pic.twitter.com/vx4gLYNuhG — Leclercvettel (@Leclercvettel1) August 7, 2022

It was undoubtedly an unforgettable experience, though somewhat unusual. F1 drivers are the stars of the track, and their family and close friends typically enjoy exclusive access with paddock passes.

Since his Monza win in 2019, Leclerc’s popularity has skyrocketed, making it unlikely his mother would go unrecognized in the grandstands. Not wanting her to face that situation again, he made it a priority to arrange an exclusive paddock pass for her this time.

Pascale watched the race from the comfort of Ferrari’s hospitality. Fortunately for her, it was a memorable day as Leclerc and the prancing horse returned to their winning ways.

Leclerc ready to challenge for wins

When Leclerc won the 2024 Monaco GP, it seemed Ferrari could mount an unexpected challenge for the World championship. However, their form dipped, particularly after introducing upgrades in Barcelona for the Spanish GP.

Despite the setback, Ferrari didn’t stop working hard behind the scenes. They steadily developed their car, and this gradual improvement paid off. In Monza, Ferrari had the second-best race pace behind McLaren and, with a flawless strategy, returned to the top step of the podium.

Now, Leclerc and Ferrari will aim to build on this momentum, aiming for more victories in the remaining eight races. They are still within striking distance of the Constructors’ championship title, trailing leaders Red Bull by just 39 points.

The upcoming street races in Baku and Singapore should play to Ferrari’s strengths, as seen in Monaco and Melbourne, where they secured victories earlier in 2024. Winning these two races could solidify their title hopes and position them as the new favorites for the championship.