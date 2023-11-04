Lando Norris Calls FIA’s New Rule ‘Silly’ After Possible Threat of Penalty from the Governing Body

Lando Norris clinched a sensational pole position for the Sao Paulo GP Sprint Race during the Sprint Shootout at Interlagos on Saturday. However, the Briton’s celebrations were cut short abruptly when he was summoned by the stewards for supposedly violating a new ‘maximum lap-time‘ mandate set out in the Race Director’s notes which could cost him pole.

According to Item 4.2 of ‘Document 4‘, Norris was in breach of a new delta time set by the Race Director that had to be adhered to by all the drivers during Qualifying. Simply put, the McLaren driver exceeded the maximum amount of time he could take on his out-lap.

When asked to comment on the new rule, Norris told Sky Sports F1 (as quoted by Express UK), “It’s just a silly rule. Two cars came out of the pits at a similar time when we crossed the [Safety Car] line so one has to back off. Or else you will race and it will be silly. When one backed off I had to back off. This rule is stupid in my eyes.”

No official verdict is out yet. But irrespective of how the stewards shall decide, Norris got that impressive lap in on merit. He was the quickest car on the track and ensured that he made no mistakes this time around.

Lando Norris has now put his Friday setback behind him

Friday qualifying was a torrid affair for Lando Norris. The McLaren driver lacked pace and comfort in a resurgent MCL60. As a consequence, with deteriorating track conditions in Q3, Norris could only manage a P6 start for Sunday. Despite the setback, Norris was fired up for the Sprint Shootout.

However, it is pertinent to note that the Briton wasn’t at all impressed by his qualifying efforts during the Sprint Shootout. Motorsport.com quoted him as revealing, “Honestly, it felt like one of the worst laps I’ve done. So I’m a little bit surprised, but it’s a good surprise.”

He couldn’t even believe he was on pole when his engineer announced it over the team radio. Now, after an impressive effort during the Sprint Shootout, Norris and McLaren will await the stewards’ verdict.

If the stewards decide to take a lenient view, which they have in the past, McLaren could really be in for yet another Sprint victory. The MCL60 has looked comfortable pitted against Verstappen’s RB19. Now, if Norris can retain pole, it is likely to be a straight shootout between himself and the three-time champion for the win in the Sprint.