Axed Sky Sports Expert Argues Max Verstappen Making History With His Exploits ‘Isn’t Good for Sport’

Johnny Herbert, a former F1 driver recently shared his opinions on Max Verstappen’s dominance stating that it is not good for the sport. As per FormulaPassion, the former racing driver, who was axed by Sky Sports, put forward his thoughts on Red Bull and its dominant driver.

Advertisement

Verstappen has been ferociously supreme this season. The Dutchman won 11 of the 13 races and stands on the verge of taking back-to-back 10 victories in 2023.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1695872870000234941?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The level of dominance was so extreme that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff even called the sport a stale show. Now, Herbert has come ahead to talk about how Verstappen supremacy is also bothering a major section of the fraternity.

Herbert tired of Max Verstappen supremacy, wants competition

As Verstappen is on a rampage, most of the fans except the Red Bull and Verstappen fans objected to how “boring” the season has been so far. One among them was Herbert. The British former driver wants a competitive display from all the teams and wants some exciting racing.

Talking about this, he said, “From a racing point of view, it’s [the sheer dominance] not a good thing if all they want to do is dominate. We want to improve the sport. I would have thought Max was bored out of his mind.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbullracing/status/1696195686855762304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, no matter how much Herbert calls for competition from the rivals, reports suggest that Red Bull will remain the only dominant team till the 2025 F1 season. Things can only change in 2026 when the new regulations begin.

Advertisement

Nobody can defeat Red Bull till 2025

Competitors such as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have admitted that Max Verstappen with a Red Bull is very deadly. The Austrian team won 13 out of 13 races this season and is raring to go for more.

Adrian Newey’s RB-19 is a near-perfect car with a massive DRS advantage, superior straight-line speed, and minimum tire wear. All in all, it’s a beast and this is the reason why Red Bull and its star drivers ruled the season so far.

However, once the new regulations come into being in 2026, Max Verstappen is of the opinion that Red Bull will go back to bring a mediocre team. At least when compared to the massive advantage they have over the grid in all aspects.