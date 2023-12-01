Before Making His Millions as a F1 Driver, Sergio Perez Was a Superhero to Abandoned Kids in Mexico

Acknowledging the privilege of pursuing his passion in high-level racing, Sergio erez expressed gratitude through a noble act. In 2012, at the age of 22, he founded the Checo Perez Foundation. This ensured his commitment to philanthropy by assisting orphans and children with cancer. The program has subsequently brought about positive changes in the lives of several individuals in Perez’s homeland.

According to oceanblueworld.com, the foundation aids numerous children’s shelters and programs catering to underprivileged kids. Moreover, it also focuses on emotional growth and recreational activities, encouraging self-expression among the children.

Considering the positive impact of this commendable effort, Sergio Perez delved deeper into his aspirations for the program. In a recent conversation with Drew Barrymore, Checo emphasized the significance of offering hope and opportunities to the younger generation.

He said, “I believe that young generations have to be involved in sports because it’s a way of living, motivating them and giving them some hope at a young age, it doesn’t matter if they become professionals.”

Nevertheless a little later in a surprising revelation, Perez mentioned that he launched his foundation in his first year in F1. Following this, he elaborated on the noble ideas that motivated him to embark on this journey. He said,” I started the foundation the first year I arrived in F1 because I felt very privileged to achieve one of my dreams and I want all the people to achieve theirs as well.”

What impact is the foundation having in Sergio Perez’ s homeland?

Sergio Perez’ s foundation has actively worked to enhance the well-being of many children, especially in Guadalajara in collaboration with the secretary of development and social integration.

At this center, children with disabilities receive diverse multisensory stimulation, enhancing their auditory and visual senses. Consequently, this contributes to the improvement of both their physical and intellectual development and adaptation.

In addition, the foundation’s support enables children to gain greater independence, leading to an overall enhancement in their life quality. Taking this into account, Paola Perez, who serves as the President of the Checo Foundation has shared her viewpoint on the initiatives. She said, “It is incredible to see how the children develop their skills in a center like the one we have today. This is the culmination of a very important project for the foundation.”

In essence the Perez family’s leadership in the initiative, dedicated to nurturing children’s skills and development, marks a significant milestone for the foundation. The project highlights a endeavor aimed at positively shaping the future of the younger generation through targeted and impactful interventions.